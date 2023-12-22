New Covid-19 subvariant JN.1 could be dominant in New Zealand by January

Wastewater and genome sequencing surveillance indicates subvariant JN.1 is on the rise in New Zealand.

New Omicron subvariant JN.1 appears to be on the rise in Aotearoa as we head into the summer holiday in the midst of another wave of the virus.

It’s expected that JN.1 – which experts say is probably the fastest-growing variant we’ve seen this year – will continue to increase in prevalence in the coming weeks, potentially becoming dominant in New Zealand in the new year.

Genomic surveillance shows that JN.1 caused 14%​ of sequenced cases reported in the week to December 15​, and is currently the fastest growing lineages among those ESR (the Institute of Environmental Science and Research) tracks, pathogen genomics technical lead David Winter​ said.

“If this trend were to continue, we’d expect this lineage to dominate our sequenced cases in January,” Winter said.

However, our Covid-19 landscape is increasingly complex – immunity from prior infection or vaccination varies, and other emerging lineages may potentially be able to compete with JN.1, he said.

JN.1 is a descendant of the highly mutated BA.2.86​ (‘Pirola’) variant.

The United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) earlier in December said the continued growth of JN.1 suggests it is either more transmissible or better at evading our immune systems.

1 NEWS A recent wave has hospitalisations already matching those seen last January.

The prevalence of JN.1 has been “rapidly” increasing globally in recent weeks, prompting the World Health Organisation (WHO) to classify it as a variant of interest as separate from its parent lineage BA.2.86.

In terms of wastewater surveillance, JN.1 accounted for 26.2%​ of variants detected in wastewater on a national scale, in the week ending December 10​, the latest ESR data show.

This was up from 17.1%​ in the week ending December 3, and 2.3%​ on November 5.

In the week to December 10, the amount of JN.1 in wastewater was similar to EG.5, at 25.7%​.

JN.1 was detected at every site monitored between Kaitaia and Invercargill, the ESR data shows.

Dr Joanne Hewitt​, Science Leader, Health and Environment at ESR​ said it is anticipated that JN.1 will continue to increase over the next few weeks.

ESR’s latest wastewater surveillance, from Thursday, shows levels are continuing to increase generally – with a “sharp” increase over the past week.

Covid-19 modeller, University of Canterbury Professor Michael Plank​ said there are signs JN.1 is increasing “quite rapidly” as a share of all variants.

”I do think it’s likely [JN.1] will continue to push numbers up, and will become dominant” in the new year, he said.

Plank said sequencing data can lag, and as JN.1 has been increasing “quite significantly” week-on-week, it’s possible the prevalence could already be higher.

Heading into Christmas, Plank said people could be mindful that “there’s quite a lot of Covid out there”.

If meeting with elderly relatives, consider doing a rapid antigen test beforehand, he said.

New Zealand has been experiencing another wave of Covid-19 over recent weeks, with hospitalisations at levels seen in January.

Officials last week told Stuff that current modelling suggested hospitalisations will peak in the week prior to Christmas Day, with approximately 450​ people in hospital at that stage.

National Public Health Service interim clinical lead William Rainger​ said whilst hospitalisations have also continued to increase, it’s unclear whether we have reached the peak of these yet, as of Friday.

On Thursday, 401​ people were in hospital with Covid-19, Rainger said.

“However, it is clear the burden of Covid-19 remains high in the community.”

Rainger said officials recommend all New Zealanders take precautions over the holiday period to protect themselves and others, particularly those over the age of 65, from getting Covid-19.

This included receiving an additional Covid-19 booster if eligible, staying away from vulnerable friends and family if you are unwell, wearing a face mask in closed, crowded, or confined spaces, staying home if you feel sick and testing for Covid.