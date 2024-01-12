Why do men with cardiac arrest get more help than women? It’s the breasts

Women experiencing cardiac arrest are half as likely to receive defibrillation from bystanders than men, with researchers linking this gap to people’s discomfort touching breasts.

New research from the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute and Ambulance Victoria found that 5% of women who had a cardiac arrest in Australia in 2020-21 received defibrillation from a bystander, compared with 10% of men.

This gap has been growing since 2010, potentially reducing the survival rates for women whose hearts have stopped.

“Defibrillation doubles your chance of survival,” said lead researcher and cardiologist Dr Liz Paratz.

unsplash Heart health

Unlike CPR, defibrillation requires bystanders to take off a person’s clothes and place pads on their chest. These pads deliver electric currents to the heart, restoring a normal heartbeat.

“To put the pads on, you really have to expose a woman to a degree and probably engage with the fact that they have breasts,” Paratz explains.

“For some people, that’s a step too far and they think, ‘I’ll wait for the paramedics to do that’.”

She would like CPR courses to recruit female volunteers and to use female mannequins to help people practice using a defibrillator.

“We need to have mannequins that are representative of both genders … you need to explicitly say, ‘It’s OK to unclothe people in public if they are dying, if it’s going to be a life-saving procedure’.”

Paratz, who recently completed her annual first aid accreditation course, said all the scenarios they had discussed involved men and the mannequins had been male.

But there was some good news: the study found that 71% of women received CPR from a bystander in 2020-21, compared with 43% in 2002-03.

There was no significant difference in CPR rates for men and women, which bucks the trend in other Western countries where men are much more likely to receive CPR from a bystander such as a member of the public, friend or relative.

The research, published in the journal, Resuscitation Plus, was based on more than 32,500 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests detailed on the Victorian Ambulance Cardiac Arrest Registry.

Ambulance Victoria paramedic and Director of Research and Evaluation Dr Ziad Nehme often responds to incidents in which someone has had a cardiac arrest and a defibrillator has been retrieved from a wall, but not used.

“If you have a defibrillator, the most important thing you can do is put that on and analyse the rhythm immediately: that will give the person the best chance of survival. The CPR will buy you time in between.” He said the machines coached bystanders through the process and did not administer shocks if they weren’t necessary.

A trip to the supermarket saved Emma McRae’s life. In 2016, instead of driving straight from work to pick up her son from daycare, the teacher decided to stop at Aldi in Bacchus Marsh, north-west of Melbourne, to buy some nappies.

While shopping, she started to feel faint and collapsed in the back aisle.

A man and woman who worked at the supermarket and had recently completed a first aid course performed CPR on McRae.

They were unable to locate the public defibrillator, which had been moved while the shopping centre was being renovated.

When paramedics arrived, they cut open McRae’s clothes and she was shocked twice with a defibrillator.

“I wondered who saw me because it happened in such a public place,” she recalled. “But at the end of the day, the priority was to keep me alive. No one was interested in the free show.”

The 41-year-old has since been diagnosed with a genetic heart condition and has an internal defibrillator implanted under her armpit that has shocked her heart five times.

McRae’s grandmother died suddenly in her early 30s when she was pushing McRae’s mum in a pram – it’s suspected she had the same genetic condition and also suffered a cardiac arrest.

McRae understands the hesitation bystanders may feel using defibrillators on women, but said the alternative isn’t great. “You don’t have to be afraid,” she said.

Professor Jason Kovacic, director and chief executive of Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute, said the survival rate for out-of-hospital cardiac arrests was around 10%.

He said survival rates improved to around 50% if people received CPR, defibrillation and an ambulance was called quickly.