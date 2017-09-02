Doctor who was struck off NZ medical register barred from practising in Britain

SUPPLIED The General Medical Council building in Manchester, home of Britain's Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service, which struck off former New Zealand doctor Hirron Fernando.

A doctor who previously practised in New Zealand but had his registration here cancelled after lying to two district health boards and threatening to kill two women has been removed from Britain's medical register.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) found Hirron Fernando was unfit to practise and "erased" his name from the register after it investigated the fact Fernando was found guilty of professional misconduct by the New Zealand Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal.

One of the recipients of the death threats, a New Zealand woman who did not want to be named, said she felt "relieved and vindicated" by the result and to see Fernando face justice.

John Nicholson Fernando lied to two district health boards, including Capital & Coast.

She hoped that after a long, drawn out medical tribunal process the decision would bring the saga to a close.

READ MORE:

* Former Hawke's Bay doctor struck off for 'duping' DHBs

​* Struck-off doctor loses appeal against deregistration

"It was quite a prolonged and arduous process, but we're pleased that justice has finally been served and we are grateful to everybody that helped us," she said.

"We now just want to get on quietly and peacefully with the rest of our lives."

Last year Fernando was struck off New Zealand's medical register for lying to Hawke's Bay and Capital and Coast DHBs in order to get patient information for a court case in Britain against two family members.

He had been a trainee doctor in Hawke's Bay in 2006, and contacted the two DHBs in 2014 asking for the information and convincing staff to give out the details.

He also abused and threatened to kill two women, referred to in the decision as "Miss A" and "Miss B".

The decision released by the MPTS outlined that the New Zealand Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal had investigated Fernando for leaving verbally abusive and threatening messages on the two women's phones, and for threatening them in person.

Transcripts from the hearing outline the content of voicemails.

Fernando told one of the women he was going to "f---ing slaughter you. You watch … I hope you will die and you will go to … hell."

He was not living in New Zealand at the time, but said he would go there and kill Miss B.

He also breached a non-molestation order in 2013, and in November 2014 was charged with common assault and harassment. He was convicted of common assault at the Laganside Magistrates' Court in Belfast in 2015.

Fernando also failed to let Britain's General Medical Council know that he had faced the charges.

He told the hearing he thought he only had to tell the GMC if a charge had resulted in a conviction, and so did not report the breach of the non-molestation order.

- Stuff