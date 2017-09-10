Concern that GPs are 'misdiagnosing and prescribing heavy duty pain relief'

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Physiotherapist Gemma Monachino is concerned by the amount of "heavy duty" pain medication clients are being prescribed for back injuries.

A leading Auckland physiotherapist is claiming that GPs are prescribing "ridiculous" amounts of painkillers to Kiwis battling chronic back pain.

This while at least four out of every five Kiwis will suffer from back pain during their lifetime, which is costing ACC around $636m per year and is also the second most common cause of sick days off work.

Gemma Monachino, who's been working in the health industry for about 20 years, said she is seeing about two new clients a week who have been prescribed "heavy duty" pain relief – such as oxycodone and tramadol – for muscular-skeletal injuries.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Dr Tim Malloy, president of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, said GPs took into consideration a range of factors when giving health advice to patients (file photo).

Monachino believes the demands on medical clinics meant general practitioners didn't have adequate time to correctly diagnose chronic back pain, prompting them to opt for quick fix solutions for patients' pain.

"It's hard not to be concerned because it seems so easy to get some of these medications," she said.

"The problem we've got is an overloaded primary healthcare sector and some GPs appear not to have the appropriate knowledge to properly diagnose these conditions."

Hamilton woman Heather Gowans, 67, has suffered from back pain for more than four decades. Her mother had scoliosis – a curvature of the spine – a condition Gowans begrudgingly inherited.

In the years leading up to Gowans' surgery, which she had five years ago, doctors threw every form of pain medication at her. She lists the drugs she has tried but hasn't worked: tramadol, codeine, morphine.

Although she's allergic to pain meds, she can see how people become addicted to them.

"They (doctors) just dish it out, and because you're in so much pain, you'll take anything. I can't take them, so I have to suffer it, but I can definitely see it because it's totally available."

Monachino said she had one client visit her after being prescribed eight tramadol tablets a day for a back complaint.

But she said most back injuries can be settled and self-managed without resorting to the use of powerful painkillers.

"We're in the trenches dealing with people who have severe muscular-skeletal problems, and we're seeing a lot of people who have been misdiagnosed and prescribed heavy duty pain relief.

"We need to provide more education to our primary health care providers but also create a better public awareness that pain relief should only be a short term thing. We're silly to think what's happening with opioid overdoses overseas isn't happening here."

Monachino is a committee member of the McKenzie Institute of New Zealand which conducts research into spinal disorders and specialises in mechanical diagnosis of the spine.

In reply, Dr Tim Malloy, president of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, said GPs were well-trained, highly skilled health professionals.

"Are these incidents common? No, they're not," Malloy said.

"I'm not going to indulge in this sort of insulting behaviour of one professional to another professional. I don't find it useful. If she's got a problem, give us a call."

Monachino said her goal was to promote collaboration with primary healthcare providers to improve management of muscular-skeletal injuries.

"As severe as back pain can be, nobody has died from back pain. But they are dying from the treatment when the treatment is pain medication," said Monachino.

New Zealand Drug Foundation executive director Ross Bell said there was a lack of systematic analysis about the scale of New Zealanders' misuse of opioids.

"If a person's back pain is caused by them being overweight, then a GP needs to address the underlying causes of that pain," Bell said.

Chris James, Medsafe group manager, said the Health Ministry could be alerted to concerns about a doctor's painkiller prescribing from a range of sources, such as Pharmac, the police, the New Zealand Medical Council and medical officers of health. These concerns can trigger investigations by the Health Ministry.

Data collected by the Health Quality and Safety Commission shows the use of strong opioids continues to increase in New Zealand although the use of the drug oxycodone has decreased significantly since 2011.

During the same period, the number of scripts for opioid painkillers soared by almost 20 per cent, from 1.56 million to 1.85 million.

