Waiting weeks for a GP: King Country's lack of family doctors concerns

Several countries have seen the number of coronavirus infections skyrocket in just a few weeks.

Reports of weeks-long waits for GP visits in the King Country have worried a retired doctor living in the area.

And as the country prepares for coronavirus case numbers to increase, a GP organisation is warning about rural doctors with little or no backup.

In Taumarunui, people are waiting three or four weeks to see a GP, Paul Malpass told a recent Waikato DHB committee.

"I'm asking where's the DHB's responsibility in all of this? Because it's becoming quite serious. The baby boomer doctors are retiring and there's not much to replace them."

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Talk around Taumarunui is that people are waiting three weeks to a month for a GP appointment (file photo).

Taumarunui and Ruapehu have the lowest number of GPs per person in the Waikato DHB region, and rural doctor shortages are being felt around New Zealand.

There are three medical centres in Taumarunui, which is about 160km south of Hamilton, and each centre is understood to have one GP.

Having enough frontline general practitioners will be vital for Covid-19, Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners president Dr Samantha Murton said in a statement.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF As the health system braces for coronavirus, Waikato DHB is working with healthcare providers in places such as Taumarunui to make sure enough testing is available.

"We are particularly mindful of small, sole-operated practices in rural areas where there is no back-up if those doctors need to self-isolate."

Key information: Sign up to get Stuff's daily coronavirus situation report email newsletter. It's a quick summary of the essential updates from New Zealand and around the world on Covid-19.

Waikato DHB has been talking to health providers around the region for a couple of weeks, to ensure people have access to testing close to home.

"We're looking at the variety of areas that we've got, in particular the remote areas, and how we support that, but this is a partnership," executive director of hospital and community services Leena Singh said on Tuesday.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Many local organistions work to meet health needs in Taumarunui, retired doctor Paul Malpass said, but a plan is urgently needed to make sure enough care is available (file photo).

In areas like Taumarunui, the DHB was exploring options with local healthcare providers, and working out what the hospital's role would be.

Swabbing and testing could be provided at a designated GP practice and supported by the DHB, or separate, community-based assessment centres could be set up specifically for testing if needed.

Taumarunui and Ruapehu's low GP-to-person ratio is why they're priority areas in a new "locality" approach, Waikato DHB acting executive director of strategy, investment and transformation Tanya Maloney said at the DHB meeting.

The approach will see the DHB split the region into parts and look at what healthcare those communities need locally.

The funding team had been "actively involved" in recent discussions with Taumarunui providers and the hospital about GP access, Maloney said.

Speaking after the meeting, Malpass said he'd heard talk around town of long waits for GP appointments.

Good healthcare is important for the town as it has many factors which have been linked to worse health outcomes - it's remote, people have low incomes, and there's a high Māori population.

Malpass was a surgeon at Taumarunui's hospital before it was scaled down to a community hospital in the early 90s.

Taumarunui has a nurse practitioner, nurses, and community organisations trying to meet local needs, Malpass told his fellow committee members.

However, a plan is needed to ensure enough healthcare is available.

The King Country's not alone - this issue is front and centre at Ministry level, said Waikato DHB deputy commissioner Dr Andrew Connolly said.

Connolly is also on the Health Workforce advisory board.

"There's quite an opportunity as well as an imperative," he said.

"Some DHBs, I'm aware, are actually considering whether they should be an employer of general practitioners to try and sort this out."

SUNGMI KIM/STUFF Coronavirus is transmitted by droplets, often from the lung and sent by sneezing or coughing.

Better use of technology may also help, he said, along with more use of other health professionals such as nurse practitioners.

The GP workforce has been screaming about this for a decade, DHB deputy commissioner Chad Paraone said.

"You can't magic up 43 rural GP doctors and parachute them in," he said. "So it's how do we use the rest of the workforce and how do we use technology and how do we adjust the way we do things?"

Taumarunui medical centres contacted could not comment before publication.