Housing market will suffer due to coronavirus, how fast it recovers is another question

OPINION: What might be the impact on housing markets of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak and the recession we seem highly likely to have?

The gut answer of many would be that there must surely be a big decline. But it's not as simple as that, and it pays to remember that all forecasts of sustained house price declines these past three decades have been wrong.

A lot depends on what happens with interest rates, how businesses alter staffing, where migration flows go, and which part of the country we are talking about. Let's start with the negatives.

Confidence of almost all of us in our personal financial outlook will worsen. We are going to be concerned about the virus entering our communities, along with rapidly falling share prices and evidence of New Zealand firms battening down the hatches.

The pessimism we will feel will discourage some potential property buyers from committing to the largest financing transaction they might ever enter into. As a result, sales and prices will be pressed downward.

Some people are going to lose their jobs – mainly some of the 165,000 people employed directly and indirectly in the international tourism sector. Others, largely in manufacturing, construction, forestry, seafood, food processing, and transport, will face temporary disruption until China's factories and distribution systems are back up and running again - perhaps within a couple of months.

For these people there may be reduced hours of work, extended leave, absence of overtime, postponing of some contracts.

But in all of these sectors good people are in short supply, and employers are likely to pull out all the stops to keep people onboard and to ensure they deliver the message that these valuable staff will be needed when China reopens. Still, the country's unemployment rate looks certain to rise slightly.

People and businesses affected in these temporarily impacted sectors will step back from the housing market for a while until "normality" returns.

In the tourism sector, and therefore in prime tourism locations, things will be different.

The international personal and business travel collapse now underway but yet to be seen in any official statistics will prove to be temporary. But the weak period will extend well beyond any time period over which the likes of manufacturing and construction are affected. Perhaps for all of this year into 2021.

Many tourism businesses are unfortunately going to close down and some already have.

LIZ MCDONALD/STUFF Some investors will worry about tenant availability and ability to pay, and some will think about a potential mismatch between booming new house construction and the new population growth outlook.

Regions most proportionately affected will be Otago, then the West Coast, Southland, Marlborough, and Bay of Plenty.

These areas have enjoyed good times since 2014 as a result of a 40 per cent boom in foreign visitor numbers and 70 per cent boom in visitor spending.

People have shifted to these locations for work and business, and many people have invested in properties both residential and commercial.

Some will now shift back to the main centres to look for work. Some investors will worry about tenant availability and ability to pay, and some will think about a potential mismatch between booming new house construction and the new population growth outlook.

In these locations price falls look probable – though of limited magnitude.

Why limited? In the past in some regions prices fell because of the permanent loss of manufacturers and rural servicing industries following the removal of government support mechanisms in the 1980s and 1990s.

This tourism recession will be temporary – though it will be very severe and the worst the sector has ever seen.

What about in our main centres?

The economies of Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton and Christchurch are less proportionately dependent on tourism than many smaller locations. There will be some weakness. But the housing market impact is likely to be substantially offset by two, and possibly three things.

SUPPLIED Tony Alexander expects mortgage rates to drop further.

1. Mortgage interest rates will decline and this will discourage selling while encouraging buying by both investors and owner-occupiers.

2. Net migration inflows to New Zealand may improve slightly as the many Kiwis who were going to go overseas stay put. Most migrants move in and out of the cities.

3. The Reserve Bank might consider easing loan-to-value ratios (LVRs).

Why might LVRs be cut? Because the last thing the Reserve Bank will want (and Treasury, the banks, and the Government heading into a general election), is that the concerns and spending pullbacks people will experience get aggravated by falling house prices.

What if a part of New Zealand gets locked down, such as happened in China and has now happened in Italy? No one would expect the lockdown to be permanent or to last many months.

A decision to buy or sell a house reflects long-term considerations, and those relevant things won't change in response to a lockdown. But decisions will get put on hold.

Once the confinement period ends things will improve, though with the offsetting factors noted above in play.

Tony Alexander is an independent economist.