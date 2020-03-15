The second Great Depression hit in the middle of 2020

A woman wearing a face mask walks past the Olympic rings in front of the new National Stadium.

Damien Grant peers into the near future to see what effect the coronavirus might have on global economies.

OPINION: The second Great Depression hit the global economy in the middle of 2020.

In hindsight the problems that lead to the collapse of many modern economies were obvious.

What is shocking is how blinded people were at the time to the risks.

Japan provided a hint of the troubles to come.

For nearly two decades the Bank of Japan had printed vast amounts of money and driven interest rates to naught in order to stimulate their economy.

As Japan's decline was driven mainly by demographic factors this had no effect on the economy but it did result in many large Japanese corporates taking on huge debt positions.

The Japanese government also deployed a permanent fiscal stimulus, running up a massive debt position.

Even before the coronavirus outbreak Japan was failing. Their GDP fell by a remarkable 6.3 per cent in the last 2019 quarter, partly due to a rise in consumption taxes but this only exacerbated the long term trend.

Richard Drew/AP Traders on the New York Stock Exchange react to the Black Monday plunge.

This fall helped push the nation's debt to GDP to over 240 per cent, double the US level at the end of the war.

The failure of the Tokyo Olympics, with athletes performing in front of empty stadiums and many events cancelled, combined with a dramatic drop off in exports in the wake of the coronavirus scare combined to deepen Japan's economic malaise and drive the Yen to historic lows.

Holders of Japanese bonds became nervous and Tokyo introduced a savage austerity regime to avoid default.

This combined with a sudden surge in inflation to drive many elderly into severe penury as their savings and stock positions became worthless and the virus cut a swathe through the aged Japanese population.

As the coronavirus, or Covid-19, hit country after country, every nation began to resemble Japan. People stayed at home, by choice or by government mandate. No amount of new money pumped into the economy could entice anyone to attend restaurants, take holidays, or attend theme parks.

KEVIN FRAYER/GETTY IMAGES A Chinese man wears a protective mask as he passes near the CCTV building in fog and pollution during rush hour in the central business district in Beijing, China.

The contagion quickly spread as Covid-19 resulted in multiple regions going into seclusion. The virus itself wasn't especially catastrophic.

As people adapted to the risks of infection the virus struggled to gain traction, but the means that people used to avoid getting sick resulted in a collapse of economic activity.

People went to work, if they still had jobs, to the supermarket, and scurried back home.

Airlines were the first to fold. Flybe, a small British carrier, collapsed in March but it wasn't the last.

As the airlines began to close or seek protection they were followed by hotel chains, car and airline manufactures and a slew of retail chains.

What became apparent was that many of our iconic firms had been built or had expanded in the last decade on cheap credit to service an economy fuelled by consumer spending that was itself driven by an explosion of household debt.

When the spending stopped they were unable to meet their interest payments and lenders, nervous about their solvency, demanded higher rates on the debt.

Insolvency was the only option for many firms. It wasn't long until the finance sector began to feel the pinch.

Italy led the way by suspending mortgage payments, which was a windfall for borrowers but left a trillion dollar hole in the Italian banking sector.

Institutional lenders became reluctant to roll over debt to banks with an exposure to Italy and their bonds began trading at a steep discount, triggering fears of a systemic failure in the Italian banking system and a run on physical currency.

The United States had spent a decade blasting through its debt ceilings and were now sitting on debts well over a 100 percent of their GDP.

When money was cheap and economic growth positive such policies seemed like they could go on forever but with the economic disruption created by Covid-19 tax revenue tracked GDP in a sharp drop.

The Federal deficit began to push towards two trillion annually and lenders to the US government began to demand a large premium on new borrowings.

This caused a spike in interest costs and an unwillingness by Congress to follow Japan into austerity triggered global concern as to the eventual default by the US.

The position of the dollar as the global reserve currency wobbled, only saved by the lack of a viable alternative.

Equities, asset values and employment all tanked. Pension schemes were eviscerated and many paper billionaires found themselves in bankruptcy court.

Europe and much of Asia followed a similar path. The second Great Depression saw the destruction of the capital holdings of the Baby Boomer generation and central governments and their central banks could do nothing but stand by.

As the new Federal Reserve Chair explained to Congress; "The problem wasn't Covid-19. It was that we had spent a decade running recklessly loose monetary and fiscal policies long after the last recession had ended. The contagion was merely the trigger that caused an unsustainable position to become unwound."