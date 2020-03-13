Pioneering international volunteer travel company facing job cuts after coronavirus tourism drop-off

International Volunteer HQ in New Plymouth has been hit hard by the plummeting international travel market and is considering redundancies to reduce costs.

A Taranaki-based travel company that sends volunteers all over the world is considering cutting more than a quarter of its staff due to coronavirus.

Staff at International Volunteer HQ (IVHQ), which links volunteers with programmes around the world, were told on Thursday of a proposal to reduce its workforce by up to 12 in a cost cutting measure forced on them by a significant and sudden drop in demand.

"Coronavirus has hit us hard like it has the whole travel industry," IVHQ chief executive officer Simon Birkenhead said.

"Until six weeks ago we were doing really well. This is entirely due to coronavirus."

International travel has plummeted since the outbreak of coronavirus, which on Thursday was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and saw the US suspend all travel from Europe for 30 days.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Jitters over long haul flights hit all major travel markets

* Coronavirus: Harvest will happen, says Wine Marlborough boss

* Air New Zealand imposes hiring freeze in some areas due to coronavirus, union says

The number of cases has surpassed 120,000 worldwide, with more than 4370 deaths. In New Zealand, the number of confirmed cases remains at five.

IVHQ, which ​operates in roughly 50 countries, was started in 2007 by New Plymouth man Daniel Radcliffe who built the business into the world-leading volunteer travel company. In 2014 he was named New Zealand EY Entrepreneur of the Year.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Daniel Radcliffe started IVHQ in 2007 and quickly built it into a world-leading tourism business.

Radcliffe said the situation had developed rapidly and he was devastated staff faced redundancy.

"People have literally just stopped travelling in the last four weeks and as a company that relies on people to travel abroad and volunteer it's very, very difficult for us."

Birkenhead would not confirm the exact number of trips that had been cancelled but said they were monitoring the situation daily and the restructure of the business was in the consultation period.

Staff had been asked to provide feedback on ways to save money, with four-day work weeks and reduced hours also proposed.

Birkenhead said the decision of exactly how many jobs would be lost would be made on Wednesday, two days after an expected Government announcement on how it planned to support small businesses through the crisis.

ANDY JACKSON/Fairfax NZ Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chaudhari believed if coronavirus were to arrive in Taranaki tourism and hospitality would be worst hit.

Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chaudhari said coronavirus was starting to affect business confidence in the region.

"People are expecting things to happen and the minute you are apprehensive is when confidence is undermined.

"But Taranaki is not that affected yet."

Chaudhari believed if coronavirus was to arrive in Taranaki tourism and hospitality would be hit the hardest.

He urged people to get their facts from the right sources and not to panic.

"We can't treat it lightly but it's got to be pragmatic."

For other Taranaki businesses it was a case of wait and see and being ready to adapt to the changing situation.

SUE O'DOWD/Fairfax NZ Taranakipine chief executive Tom Boon said they are watching the coronavirus situation carefully and will respond as needed.

Chief executive of timber processing business Taranakipine, Tom Boon, said he was watching things closely.

"The first thing we needed to do was make sure we secured continual log supply and we've done that.

"We can't make finished products if we don't have the raw material."

The business imports treatment chemicals and primer paints so had to find ways to secure those as well, which they have done.

Boon said he expected to see some short term impact around housing construction, which a large amount of their products were used for, because confidence would be low. But he didn't expect that to last for long.

"​We don't know what's going to happen next, we just need to be watching and ready to adjust when we need to adjust."

"It really is business as usual for us and not letting it overwhelm us at the moment."

Don Slater, of Slater's Orchids in Bell Block, said they were concerned about the crisis but it not yet impacted on them.

"At this stage it's business as usual and we hope it's sorted by the time we start exporting in July."