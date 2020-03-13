Coronavirus: The day global sport took massive blows

Dean Budd's European career has been impacted by the Italian lockdown.

The global sporting cale﻿ndar is being shredded by the coronavirus as more leagues follow the NBA by suspending competition or playing before empty stands.

The European Champions League football match between Manchester City and Real Madrid was postponed after the Spanish team puts its players in quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak, while all matches in Spain's top two divisions have been postponed for two weeks.

Formula One's season has also been stalled with the opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne called off, according to multiple media reports.

KYLE PHILLIPS/AP Basketball fans clear out after it is announced that an NBA basketball game between Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz in Oklahoma City has been postponed.

In the US, the National Hockey League announced it had suspended its season until further notice, with Major League Baseball delaying the start of its regular season.

It comes after the NBA brought the league to a halt on Thursday (NZ time) after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive.

PETER DEJONG/AP Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus.

Utah's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was called off seconds before it was due to start, with Kiwi Steven Adams, who plays for the Thunder, among the players quarantined in the OKC arena.

The All Whites also had friendlies against Oman and Bahrain called off over coronavirus concerns, with the March matches shelved.

Coronavirus has risen to an estimated 100,000 infections and 4000 deaths, as with sports events were postponed, cancelled or played without spectators.

AP Paris Saint Germain's Marquinhos celebrates a Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund in a match played in an empty stadium because of coronavirus.

Further disruption looms, after US President Donald Trump said the US would suspend all travel from Europe for 30 days.

Some of the sports affected were.

Formula 1 (Australia)

Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix has reportedly been postponed following McLaren's withdrawal from the race after a team member tested positive. While there has yet to be an official announcement, Sky Television Association and Motorsport.com reported that the majority of the teams were unhappy to continue and the governing body, FIA, would accept the decision.

ROBERT CLANFLONE/GETTY Daniel Ricciardo of Australia ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, where there have been positive tests.

Football (global)

The Champions League match between Manchester City and Real Madrid was postponed after the Spanish team puts its players in quarantine. The second leg of Juventus' last-16 tie against Lyon was also been postponed following defender Daniele Rugani's positive test.

Spain's La Liga has suspended its first and second divisions for the next two matchdays due to the outbreak, while all football in the Netherlands has been suspended. In England Manchester City-Arsenal was the first Premier League game postponed while France will have no spectators in the top two divisions until April 15.

The Slovakia-Ireland Euro 2020 playoff will be played without fans but there has been speculation that the tournament, scheduled to take place between June 12-July 12, will be postponed for a year.

SCOTT HEPPELL/AP A coronavirus message displayed during the Six Nations rugby test last weekend between Scotland and France at Murrayfield.

In Japan, J League games have been postponed for a week. China's Super League has not begun, and there is no date for its return. Teams can not enter or exit Italy.

Tennis (global)

The men's ATP Tour has announced that no tournaments would take place until after April 20 at the earliest, wiping out the prestigious Miami and Monte Carlo Opens as well as events in Houston and Marrakech and Barcelona.

Earlier this week the prestigious Indian Wells tournament was cancelled and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has suspended all its events until April 20.

Ice Hockey (US/Canada)

The National Hockey League has suspended its season indefinitely, with commissioner Gary Bettman saying they hope hopes to resume play "as soon as possible". The women's world championship in Canada from March 31, has been cancelled.

Baseball (US)

Major League Baseball is delaying the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced on Friday (NZ time).

Golf (US)

The first round of this week's Players Championship went ahead as scheduled, however, the PGA has banned spectators at all its events through April 5.

Basketball (US and Europe)

All US NBA games suspended "until further notice". The Euroleague has suspended all games in Italy until April 11.

Olympic Games (Japan)

Any decision to delay the Summer Olympic Games (July 24-August 9) would need to be made before May, a member of the organising committee board has said​, but organisers have vowed the Games would not be cancelled or postponed.

Rugby (Japan/France)

In Super Rugby the Sunwolves are unable to play in Japan, and have played home games in Australia. The France-Ireland Six Nations game this weekend in Paris has been postponed. It is the third Six Nations match to go on hold.

NRL (Australia/NZ)

NRL players have been told to avoid selfies and any contact with fans before or after a match.

College Sport (US)

NCAA basketball tournaments to be played without fans.

Skiing (Sweden)

The final races of the women's Alpine skiing World Cup season have been cancelled.

Figure Skating (Canada)

The world championships, to be held in Montreal over the next week have been cancelled.

Italy

With Italy in lockdown, the Italian Olympic Committee has stopped domestic sporting events until April 3.

Baseball (US/Japan)

The Seattle Mariners are working on alternative plans for six home games in March, due to a ban on large group events. Japan has postponed the start of its baseball season, from March 20, until April.

Running (France/Spain/Germany)

The Paris Marathon has been moved from April to October, the Barcelona Marathon postponed until October, the Rome Marathon on March 29 cancelled.