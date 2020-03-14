Coronavirus: I counted how many times I touched my face in a day - it was a lot

Stuff reporter Josephine Franks counted how many times a day she touched her face - this is half an hour.

OPINION: I never thought I touched my face that much – until I spent a day tallying how often it happened.

Turns out, my face is a playground for my grubby fingers.

There are eyes to be rubbed, a nose ring to be twisted, cuticles to be gnawed, chin almost permanently resting on one hand as I stare at my screen.

This, despite efforts to follow the advice to stop the spread of coronavirus by not touching my face.

By 10.30am, I'd scratched, caressed, poked my face 40 times. I'd never clocked how often I smooth my eyebrows while I'm thinking.

I hit 100 at 12.53pm.

It's rare for me to wear make-up, and one of the joys of a mascara-free life is rubbing my eyes with wild abandon knowing I won't resemble a panda by mid-morning.

As the tally crept up, I started thinking it was time for my eyeliner to make a comeback, for the sake of coronavirus.

My scribbled tally wasn't exactly scientific, and left a couple of things to consider. The first is that I only made a mark when I realised I had touched my face. There were likely many more brushes, scratches and eye rubs that went undocumented.

According to an Australian study, people on average touch their faces 23 times an hour.

I looked around a meeting, and that seemed accurate – scratched temples and stroked chins in every direction.

The second is that I was aware of touching my face, and suddenly desperate to do it more than ever.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF A very scientific tally of a day of face-touching.

I had never thought about how many times a day I scratch my face – not a big old itch, but lots of cursory brushes and touches. It was like someone mentioning a nit infestation at their child's school, and suddenly your scalp is on fire.

According to behavioural psychologist Dr Sarah Cowie from the University of Auckland, that's natural, and the key is to be aware of triggers and how you respond to them.

By the time I clocked off at 5pm, tally sitting at 188, I'd started to adjust my behaviour: itching my eyebrow with my shoulder, drumming my fingers on the desk rather than my jaw.

It's not perfect, but it's some way to not touching my face. For the rest, there's hand sanitiser.

Video courtesy of RNZ