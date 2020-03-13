Coronavirus: Kiwi couple's dream holiday cut short after Italy goes into lockdown

A Kiwi couple have been forced to cut their dream European holiday short after Italy went into lock down as the country's death toll from coronavirus continues to climb.

More than 10,100 people have contracted coronavirus in Italy, more than 600 of whom have died.

Deborah and Stu Hankins have been holed up in their hotel room in Rome for the past four days.

They were meant to be on a 10-day bus tour and seven day cruise around the Mediterranean, which cost more than $10,000. Instead, the couple, from Auckland, have been stuck inside watching Netflix and re-runs of Bewitched – the only English-language programme they can find on TV.

The couple are trying to stay positive but as Italy's lock down is unlikely to end anytime soon, they've decided to fly home at 10pm on Thursday (10am Friday New Zealand time).

"We've had enough," Deborah Hankins said.

She and her husband had witnessed other tourists getting angry and yelling abuse at hotel staff: "We just try to steer clear of all animosity that everyone has because it's not healthy to be in that mood, that brain frame".

The couple arrived in Italy on March 6 and went on a walking tour around Rome, stopping at the Pantheon, the Spanish Steps and the Trevi Fountain.

SUPPLIED/DEBORAH HANKINS Popular landmarks in Rome are eerily quite as the city remains in lock down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The next day they found out the rest of their trip had been cancelled and have been cooped up in their hotel ever since, despite feeling well.

"We're not allowed to go into town. We're not allowed to travel in groups. You have to be one metre apart from anybody," Hankins said.

"When you go to the [hotel] counter they've put tape on the ground so that you don't touch anything or get anywhere near them.

"If the lift opens and there's someone in the lift you can't get in because you can't be that close to somebody."

The only place they're allowed to go is to the supermarket across the road, where they're let in by a security guard as other people leave.

The queue to get in is long because everyone has to keep a metre apart – the security guard directing them to move away using handle signals if they get too close.

The couple has often had to wait half an hour more to get in.

The pair had been planning the trip – their first to Italy – for more than a year.

"We've waited so long for this. It's crazy."

Although they have travel insurance, the company is refusing to pay out for any expenses related to the Covid-19 outbreak.

To make matters worse, the couple were told by their travel agency, Australian-based company TripADeal, that they won't be able to transit through Australia as planned.

However, they had received conflicting information from their airline, which said only Italian citizens would be turned away at the Australian border.

"We have to just get on the plane and hope that we're allowed to transit through Australia. If not we'll be stuck in Abu Dhabi," Hankins said.

New Zealanders returning from Italy must go into quarantine for two weeks.

But the Hankinses won't be able to isolate themselves at home because their son and his four children, the youngest of whom is three weeks old, are staying there.

Hankins said they'd have to stay in a hotel or motel because being near the baby would be too risky.

She had called Healthline in New Zealand for advice but found they were little help.

"First of all they tried to give me an 0800 number which you cannot ring from overseas. They should know that. Then I was on hold for 18 minutes"

Hankins said what was meant to be the "trip of a lifetime" had turned into "the experience of a lifetime".

"We can laugh about it sometimes. But sometimes it gets hard to deal with."