New Plymouth's new terminal coming in to land after four years

Contractors add the final touches to the New Plymouth Airport terminal building.

It's been years in the making, but New Plymouth's $28.7 million new airport terminal is finally coming in to land.

The first passengers will be welcomed on Tuesday, but plans for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to officially open the building on Thursday have been postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus.

"We've decided to postpone the event, but we're not setting another date at the moment," Wayne Wootton, chief executive of airport company Papa Rererangi i Puketapu, said in a statement on Monday.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF The new terminal is set to open on Tuesday.

It was too early to speculate on the effects of Covid-19, he added

"However our business case is prepared for a range of scenarios."

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Rangi Kipa explained the cultural narrative of the design.

During a preview tour on Friday, nearly two years after groundworks began, workers were still buzzing around to put in the finishing touches and tidy up ready for the first passengers.

Some 450,000 travellers are expected through this building every year (although that figure was drawn up long before the coronavirus crisis began).

The first thing those visitors will see - other than the green wall made out of living plants by the by the main entrance - is how light the new terminal is. It feels bright and open, with LED lighting and solar shading to prevent overheating and save money on heating and ventilation.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF The green wall by the main entrance is made of living plants.

There are also white fins in the ceiling made from recycled plastic to improve the acoustics.

Arrivals will notice what project manager Gaye Batty called "intuitive flow" - white flooring that guides them through check in and towards departure, and a grey area guiding people back to the exits.

The terminal has two eateries: Airspresso, which is moving from the old terminal, and the Hangar, which will sell food to go, barista coffee and convenience items.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Rangi Kipa said the design was an honest attempt to express Puketapu's cultural and social history.

The departure lounge, with its floor-to ceiling window panes, ives uninterrupted views of the planes on one side, and Mt Taranaki on the other, and there is the scope to close it off with glass should regulations require passenger screening in the future, airport company Papa Rererangi i Puketapu chief executive Wayne Wootton said.

The terminal stands on Pukatapu hapū land and the interior art has been designed with hapū creative Rangi Kipa.

Inside the terminal there is a symbolic carved stone, meant to guard passengers, and a red shark, the protector, tiled into the floor.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF The carvings above the doors are coloured to represent male and fmale.

On the walls, 70-metre tukutuku panels tell the Te Ātiawa legend of a whata kura, or celestial being, known as Tamarau-te-heketanga-a-rangi.

He came down from the heavens and saw a woman, Rongoueroa, bathing in the Waiongana River.

Her story starts from the lower end of the terminal, while Tamarau's starts at the high point, and the panels meet in the middle, where rainbow colours symbolise of their child, Awanuiarangi, the ancestor of Te Ātiawa.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Project manager Gaye Batty tours the new terminal.

Kipa said the pluses and crosses throughout the design reflect the idea connecting people - the pluses for connection and the crosses symbolic of signing off a letter with a kiss or love.

"This is an attempt that when people come into Taranaki, that they actually know that they're coming into Taranaki," he said.

"What we're hoping is that people will come to recognise and honour that this is an honest attempt to express actually our social and cultural history in this place."

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF The new Airspresso cafe is readied for opening day.