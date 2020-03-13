Coronavirus: Stocks plummet around the world after Trump's White House address

The deepening coronavirus crisis sent stocks into another alarming slide, as US President Donald Trump's attempt to assure the pandemic was under control did not seem to impress Wall Street.

In a sombre prime-time address Thursday (NZT) from the White House, Trump announced a new Europe to US travel ban as well as measures to extend financial help to individuals and businesses hurt by the crisis.

But the travel restrictions represented another heavy blow to the already battered airline and travel industries, while his speech seemingly failed to provide an economic and medical response that investors were after.

"What markets are waiting for are efforts to contain the virus in a very aggressive way, ways we've seen in other countries," said Nela Richardson, investment strategist at Edward Jones.

RICHARD DREW/AP Stocks are closing sharply lower on Wall Street, erasing more than 1,600 points from the Dow industrials, as investors wait for a more aggressive response from the US government to economic fallout from the coronavirus.

"Short of that, nibbling around the edges, maybe doing something that can help a firm with a very short-term impact or help an employee, doesn't hurt, but it's not the bull's-eye, and it's not as targeted as the market's would like to see."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted more than 2,250 points, or nearly 9.7 per cent, at one point but started climbing back after the Federal Reserve said it would step in to the bond market to address "highly unusual disruptions" in trading of Treasury securities.

Still, the Dow was still down nearly 1,600 points, or 6.7 per cent, early Friday morning, while the broader S&P 500 was off 6.3 per cent.

European markets also suffered in early trading. Britain's FTSE 100 dropped 5.5 per cent, Germany's DAX fell 5.8 per cent and France's CAC 40 dove 5.9 per cent.

EVAN VUCCI/AP US President Donald Trump made an attempt to assure the American public that the coronavirus pandemic was under control during a White House address on Thursday (NZT).

The heavy losses came amid a cascade of cancellations and shutdowns across the globe and rising worries that the White House and other authorities around the world can't or won't counter the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic any time soon.

"The news just continues to get worse, and the travel ban puts an exclamation point on the weakness we're going to see in global GDP and, in turn, the US," said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab.

"We're starting to get a sense of how dire the impact on the economy is going to be. Each day the news doesn't get better, it gets worse. It's now has hit Main Street to a more significant degree."

On Wall Street, stocks fell so fast at the opening bell that they triggered an automatic, 15-minute trading halt for the second time this week. The so-called circuit breakers were first adopted after the 1987 crash, and until this week hadn't been activated since 1997.

Trump often points proudly to the big rise on Wall Street under his administration and warned a crowd at a rally last August that "whether you love me or hate, you gotta vote for me," or else your 401(k) will go "down the tubes.''

Just last month, the Dow was boasting a nearly 50 per cent gain since he took the oath of office on January 20, 2017. By early Thursday afternoon, the Dow was clinging to a 9 per cent gain, though it was still up 17 per cent since just before Trump's election in November 2016.

"This is bad. The worst and fastest stock market correction in our career," Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union, said in a research note overnight.

"The economy is doomed to recession if the country stops working and takes the next 30 days off. The stock market knows it. Bet on it."

﻿