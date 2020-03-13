Auckland Airport revises earnings forecast after travel numbers plummet

Auckland Airport has cut the amount it expects to earn this year by about $50 million as traveller numbers plummet.

The airport's shares were on Thursday placed in a trading halt.

On Friday morning, the airport said that developments in the outbreak of coronavirus and significant market uncertainty had caused it to revise its underlying earnings guidance for the year to June 30 from an original range of between $260m and $270m, down to between $210m and $235m.

Auckland Airport Chief Executive Adrian Littlewood said the changing forecast reflected the major disruption the pandemic was having on the global tourism industry, and was based on the latest information available.

"Since the announcement of our interim results on February 20, 2020, the Covid-19 outbreak has continued to evolve quickly with cases spreading rapidly across the globe.

"We will be monitoring developments over the remainder of the 2020 financial year, including the introduction of any new border restrictions, and we will continue to update guidance if there are further significant changes.

"It's a very dynamic situation and we are now seeing a significant reduction in flights and in the number of passengers coming through our terminals as governments introduce unprecedented border restrictions and people choose not to travel.

"We've seen an immediate impact on business travel, and we are now anticipating a rapid downturn in leisure travel in the coming months, as cancellations flow through and demand for bookings continues to soften."

In January 2020, total passenger numbers were down 3.4 per cent on the January 2019 result.

In February 2020, total passenger numbers deteriorated further, falling 8.6 per cent on February 2019.

Initial data for international passengers only for the first 10 days of March has shown an 18 per cent decline compared to the same time a year earlier.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The airport is suffering a significant decline in traveller numbers.

​Littlewood said Auckland Airport expected a further downturn in passenger numbers to continue for the remainder of the 2020 financial year.

"This is an extremely challenging time for our industry. As with the airlines, fewer landings and fewer passengers have a direct impact on our aeronautical revenues, so we are all feeling it and sharing in the downturn," Littlewood said.

"This includes our partners in the Auckland Airport business community. We recognise we have an important role in assisting the industry to manage its way through the outbreak, and our focus remains on maintaining our operations and supporting the Ministry of Health and border agencies in protecting New Zealand against the spread of Covid-19."

"The new earnings guidance reflects today's updated view on passenger numbers and our decision to introduce a range of support measures for specific airport partners for the remainder of the 2020 financial year."

Board chairman Patrick Strange said the business was taking a disciplined approach to operating costs and ensuring it remained resilient.