Coronavirus: Waipā keeps options open to help remedy fallout of coronavirus

Waipā's community leaders are leaving the door open to help people deal with the fallout of coronavirus.​

But a zero rates increase for the next financial year is unlikely.

Waipā District Council is proposing a 4.2 per cent rates increase in its annual plan, which was approved for public consultation on Tuesday.

​"The situation with coronavirus is changing day-by-day," mayor Jim Mylchreest said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Events through to winter have been cancelled at the Mighty River Domain at Lake Karapiro in the Waipā district.

"So we are going to have to be in a position where we can look at what we can do to control any rates increase, as well as the negative impact and stress to the community."

He said the council had its rates remit policy for people to use if they might come into difficult times.

"But I don't think anyone can foresee what's going to happen tomorrow and the comment made is that we have to be nimble.

"So speaking for myself, because the council hasn't said this, we have got to have an open mind for whatever options we put in place to look after people, to look after them from a health and economic perspective."

The council's deputy chief executive group manager Ken Morris said reducing the 4.2 rates increase was something elected members would have to decide on, after public consultation concluded at the end of April.

It would mean, though, reducing the level of service to the community, he said.

"It's not those big capital projects which are causing the rates pressure, it's the general operational space. So if there is a ground swell for a lower rates increase, it would mean maybe the parks and reserves are mowed less frequently, just as an example.

Morris also flagged there was a risk the economic impact of coronavirus could "tighten" the lending market for the council to borrow money, for capital projects.

Jim Mylchreest acknowledged events in Waipā had already taken a big hit but he expected some help to come from the Government's $12.1b economic package.

TOM LEE/STUFF The main hall of the Sir Don Rowlands Centre at the Mighty River Domain has been used for major events and conferences. All bookings have been cancelled for the next three weeks.

"Events are absolutely one of the economic drivers of the district. The latest Infometrics report shows growth in tourism for Waipā is the third highest in the country and that's based on the back of events around the district.

"It's really going to have an impact on all of those associated services, like accommodation, just how severe depends on how long it goes for."

Many bookings for the Mighty River Domain accommodation and events centre, next to Lake Karapiro, have been cancelled or postponed through to winter.

It included Dragon Boating Nationals; K100 Cycle event; Legion rowers event and Waikato Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

Waipā deputy mayor Liz Stolwyk, who is also site manager for the events centre, said in a statement that some events planned for November have also begun to look at other options.

Mylchreest said he understands the Cambridge RSAs will go ahead with laying a wreath on Anzac Day, April 25, but any large gatherings are being ruled out. Te Awamutu was also considering its options.

"Obviously some of those events further out, there's still time to make a call."