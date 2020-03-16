Opportunities aplenty as South Waikato tourism booms

The Blue Spring along the Te Waihou Walkway in the South Waikato is one of the district's most popular tourist attractions (file photo).

Historical perceptions of the South Waikato are changing.

The district, often associated with crime and unemployment, now has the Waikato's second fastest growing tourism market and the impact of Covid-19 effecting global travel isn't expected to have much of an impact.

In the last six months commercial guest nights were up 24.5 per cent with only the Waipā District ahead on 27.7 per cent.

South Waikato District Council economic development manager Paul Bowden put the growth down to travellers wanting more authentic kiwi experiences. The district's Waikato River Trails and Te Waihou Walkway/ Blue Spring are hot attractions.

SUPPLIED Walkers now make up 45 per cent of those using the South Waikato's Waikato River Trails (file photo).

"In the old days you used to go on a packaged tour whereas now people want to have different experiences to their friends and they want to post different pictures to their friends. They want that authentic Kiwi experience," he said.

With domestic visitors spending $71 million in the South Waikato and international tourists $13 million, Bowden said it was essential their needs were catered for.

He said while more traditional accommodation was needed, Airbnb were helping to ease demand.

"We have made significant investments in the likes of the Waikato River Trials and we are trying to work with operators to enhance the value that we as a district get from these investments," he said.

"We don't have a lodging product on the actual trail itself for example but nearby Airbnb have given visitors something they can use. It means residents can rent their houses out when they go overseas or a spare room while also providing an accommodation solution next to some of the attractions."

Bowden said attracting more visitors into the district was changing negative connotations people outside the district may hold.

Communications manager Kerry Fabrie said while the council is mindful of the current Covid-19 pandemic, it doesn't believe it will have too much of an impact on local visitor numbers.

"In the district 86 per cent of visitor expenditure is from New Zealanders," she said.

"This may mean the impact of Covid-19 on overall visitor expenditure will be less in our district compared to districts that are more dependent on overseas visitors."

Fabrie said it is difficult for the council to comment further at this stage.