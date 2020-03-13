Doubts over Codes of Auckland double header for Warriors, Blues as NRL bans fans

Warriors CEO Cameron George says he hopes to find out over the next couple of days the status of next weekend's Codes of Auckland double header at Eden Park.

The NRL stated on Friday night that from round two all games will be played behind closed doors to help contain the coronavirus pandemic.

This follows advice from the Federal and State governments in Australian which effectively bans mass gatherings from Monday.

However, there is no such ban in place for New Zealand. The Warriors are scheduled to play the Raiders next Saturday at Eden Park, with this game followed by the Blues v Brumbies.

The NRL's decision raises a number of questions: will the Warriors still be able to have fans at Eden Park? Will spectators only be allowed in for the Blues game or will the Raiders even make the trip to New Zealand?

George says he has been trying to clarify the situation with the NRL and the Blues.

"At this stage the NRL have advised that it's business as usual this weekend and then from round two onwards it's behind closed doors," George told Stuff on Friday night.

"The question I had for the NRL is where do we sit in terms of the New Zealand jurisdiction?

"We're going to work through that over the weekend and have a better understanding of where any restrictions or advice applies to us, in terms off the double header next weekend.

"It's obviously shaken up the rugby league world, the NRL have taken a precautionary stance, which is important to protect our players, staff and fans.

"However, we're a bit unique in that we have a different jurisdiction from a government aspect.

"So we're waiting to understand what that could look like and work out that over the weekend.

"I'll be in constant communication with Todd [Greenberg NRL CEO] and the NRL on where we stand with that."

It's possible the Raiders may want to have a say in how things play out and even whether they make the trip to New Zealand.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison advised on Friday that Australians should cancel all non essential overseas travel, so the Brumbies may be reluctant to come to Auckland also.

"The other aspects are the international travel element, the jurisdiction of the government and the medical advisory element," George said.

"So it's frustrating for everyone, but I can't give a firm position in terms of the double header.

"We've got to work with the Blues, who have to work with Sanzaar.

"I understand they're having a meeting tonight at 10pm. I spoke to Andrew Hore this afternoon and we'll speak again after that phone call to see where they land."

While one scenario that could play out is that fans are only allowed in for one game of the double header, comment sense should prevail and George said both the Warriors and the Blues want to do what's in the best interest of everyone.

"I don't think it's about our individual codes," George said.

"I think it's about our duty of care and talking to Andrew Hore today, that's paramount in his thinking as well.

"So let's get through the next couple of days and seek some clarity.

"The rate at which this unfortunate scenario is unfolding globally and affecting sport and the general public worldwide is rapid and we need to keep responding to advice we receive.

"At the moment if we were playing in Australia it would be behind closed doors, so we've got to see where that lands in the New Zealand jurisdiction.

"As we get updates, we'll let our public know."