Coronavirus: Australian politician Peter Dutton has coronavirus

Australia's minister for home affairs, Peter Dutton, has coronavirus and is being admitted to hospital.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the politician said he woke up on Friday with a sore throat and temperature.

Australian politician and Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton has coronavirus.

"I immediately contacted the Queensland Department of Health and was subsequently tested for Covid-19," he said.

His test returned a positive result.

He is being admitted into hospital, he said. "I have complied with [healthcare providers'] advice."

Dutton said he felt fine and would be providing updates in due course.

He is the first member of the Australian government to return a positive test for coronavirus.

Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada, is in isolation after his wife tested positive for the virus. A junior UK health minister also has the illness.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications director tested positive for the new coronavirus, just days after travelling with Bolsonaro to a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida.

It is not known how or when Dutton contracted the virus. He had recently returned from Washington DC in the United States, where he had met security counterparts from the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand on Thursday, March 5.

Dutton was photographed standing close to Ivanka Trump and US Attorney General William Barr.

He was in Sydney on Tuesday for a cabinet meeting with Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison, treasurer Josh Frydenberg, and the rest of the Coalition government's key ministers, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

It's not yet known if any cabinet members, including the prime minister, will be going into self-isolation.

DOMINIC LORRIMER Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to release a statement shortly. The prime minister spent most of Friday in close contact with state premiers and territory leaders preparing their response to the coronavirus outbreak

Since his return, Dutton had travelled to the Sunshine Coast in Queensland to open the University of Sunshine Coast Moreton Bay Campus, according to his social media posts.

He travelled on a commercial flight from Brisbane to Sydney for a cabinet meeting, the Herald said.

He was scheduled to make his regular appearance on Nine's Today Show on Friday morning. Co-host Allison Langdon said he didn't attend due to a "stomach bug".

Morrison is expected to release a statement shortly. He spent most of Friday in close contact with state premiers and territory leaders preparing their response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Australia's shadow minister for home affairs, Kristina Keneally, shared a message of support on social media.

"This shows the threat of coronavirus is real, we need to listen to medical experts and get tested if you've been exposed or overseas and show symptoms," she said.

She said although she disagrees with Dutton on a lot of things, she wished him a "speedy recovery".

According to Friday's situation report from the World Health Organisation there are 122 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia and there have been three deaths in the country. A baby in South Australia is one of the youngest in the country to contract the virus.

The Australian Government has announced a ban on 'non-essential' mass gatherings of 500 people which will take effect on Monday.

However, Morrison will be going against his own advice by attending Saturday's NRL match between his "beloved Sharks" and the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Sydney.

"The fact that I would still be going on Saturday speaks not just to my passion for my beloved Sharks, it might be the last game I get to go to for a long time."

Dutton commended Australia's response to the Covid-19 outbreak last month.

"We have looked at many different scenarios and the agencies have worked out our response .. to different scenarios," he said.

"The fact that Australia has dealt with this threat the way that we have so far means that we've had a limited number of cases."

He previously defended the country's border security measures, telling Australian radio network 2GB the government can't test everyone coming into the country.

"For 99 per cent of people there's no issue, they haven't been to China, they haven't been to Iran, Korea."