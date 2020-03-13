Coronavirus: Tracey Martin met with infected Australian Minister Peter Dutton six days ago

Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin met with Australian politician Peter Dutton, who has now tested positive for coronavirus, in the US six days ago.

Martin and Dutton met at a Five Eyes meeting in the White House in Washington DC on March 7, according to a press release from Martin's office.

Twitter A released photo of the meeting between Dutton and Martin in the White House.

Dutton, the Australian Home Affairs Minister, confirmed on Friday night that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The incubation period from coronavirus is between 1 and 14 days.

A spokesman for Martin said she was self-isolating and would be getting tested for coronavirus on Saturday morning.

She did not recall shaking hands with Dutton but had sat besides him for the 90-minute meeting. He did not display any symptoms, she said.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Internal Affairs Tracey Martin met with Peter Dutton last Saturday.

According to World Health Organisation advice the possibility of catching the virus with no symptoms are very low, particularly in the first few days of incubation.

Australian ministers who met with Dutton following his meeting with Martin have been told they do not need to self-isolate.

There are currently only five confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Yesterday 🇦🇺 Home Affairs @PeterDutton_MP joins @IvankaTrump, Attorney General Barr & our five eyes partners 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇨🇦🇳🇿 to fight online child exploitation. We heard from 9 brave survivors & announced principles that technology companies should implement to protect children online pic.twitter.com/3ifeJnGJPI — Australia in the US 🇦🇺🇺🇸 (@AusintheUS) March 6, 2020

Martin has been back in Parliament since returning from the US.

Dutton shared the news of his positive test on Friday night, saying he woke up on Friday with a sore throat and temperature.

"I immediately contacted the Queensland Department of Health and was subsequently tested for Covid-19," he said.

Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada, is in isolation after his wife tested positive for the virus. A junior UK health minister also has the illness.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications director tested positive for the new coronavirus, just days after travelling with Bolsonaro to a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida.