Black Caps bowler Lockie Ferguson quarantined after ODI loss to Australia

A decision review system shocker put the Black Caps on the back foot at an empty SCG.

Black Caps pace bowler Lockie Ferguson is in isolation after he complained of a sore throat following his team's ODI loss to Australia on Friday night.

Ferguson was immediately placed in isolation after the game in Sydney, which was played without any fans in attendance due to the coronavirus outbreak.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed that Ferguson had been placed in isolation at the team hotel for the next 24 hours - "in accordance with recommended health protocols" - and was set to be tested for COVID-19.

"Once the test results are received and diagnosed, his return to the team can be determined," NZ Cricket said in a statement.

GETTY IMAGES Lockie Ferguson of New Zealand celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of David Warner.

New Zealand lost the opening match of the Chappell-Hadlee series by 71 runs.

​Earlier, Australian bowler Kane Richardson was also tested for the coronavirus, after suffering from a sore throat on Thursday. That saw him left out of the squad for Friday's game but the test was negative.

The two teams meet again in Sydney on Sunday.