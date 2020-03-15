Expert: Imagine you already have coronavirus

An infectious disease professor has gone viral on Twitter for sharing some advice regarding coronavirus tipped to be "the best".

Professor of infectious disease modelling at the University of London's School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine Graham Medley told BBC Newsnight people should act as if they already have coronavirus.

AP A university professor said the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus is to act as if you already have it (file photo of virus that causes Covid-19).

"Most people have a fear of acquiring the virus. I think a good way of doing it is to imagine you do have the virus and change your behaviour so you're not transmitting it.

"Don't think about changing your behaviour so you won't get it, think about changing your behaviour so you don't give it to somebody else."

A clip of the interview has been praised on Twitter as "probably the best single piece of advice" regarding the coronavirus, by UK writer Nooruddean Choudry.

The 18-second-video has been viewed more than 231 thousand times in just seven hours of being online.

In the full six-minute interview, Professor Medley, who's interest lies in the transmission dynamics of infectious diseases and methods of spread intervention, also told the BBC the virus will continue "for a long time".

"We're doing to have an epidemic, and then it will become endemic and join with all the other coronaviruses that we all have all the time, but don't notice."

He believed the only way of developing herd immunity in the absence of a vaccine, is for the majority of the population to become infected.

As an example of an ideal world, he said the best way to protect vulnerable people is to isolate them to the north of Scotland, while everyone else is moved to Kent for "a nice big epidemic so that everyone becomes immune", before putting everyone back together again.

But since that wasn't possible, the next best move was to "minimise the exposure of people who are vulnerable".

