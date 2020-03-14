Coronavirus: Auckland remembrance event for mosque victims cancelled

The Auckland service for remembering the March 15 terror attack has been cancelled due to coronavirus fears.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff announced the cancellation on Saturday.

It comes as the Christchurch City Council announced the National Remembrance Event at Horncastle Arena had been cancelled for the same reason.

The services would have marked one year on from the attacks at two mosques, which killed 51 people.

"It is with great regret that we are cancelling tomorrow's memorial event in Auckland. This is not a decision that we have made lightly but it is the right thing to do in light of decision taken in Christchurch," Goff said.

The decision was made in conjunction with leaders of the Muslim community, whom shared the view that "public health and safety is the most important consideration".

"Tomorrow we will hold in our hearts those who perished a year ago in the terrorist attack in Christchurch. The best way we can honour their memory is to continue to build a multicultural community that celebrates its diversity."

New Zealand Muslim Association president Ikhlaq Kashkari said the health of the community "has to be the priority".

"We completely understand and respect the decision not to proceed with the event," he said.

"We called this event Stronger Together and we will continue to work with all of our diverse community to ensure we can continue to build a more cohesive community here in Auckland and elsewhere in New Zealand."

On Friday, a series of public events were cancelled due to coronavirus, including the Auckland Pasifika Festival and the World Surf League's Piha Pro WSL Challenger Series.

It was also announced an Auckland-based memorial where the Muslim community can go to pay tribute to the victims of the Christchurch mosque shooting is in the works.