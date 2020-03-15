Coronavirus: Couple not 'giving up' on Italian wedding despite lockdown, cancellations

Despite Italy's lockdown and most guests' flights being cancelled, Henrietta Willis isn't giving up on her dream wedding in Italy.

The Kiwi engineer and her Italian fiancé have been planning their wedding for the last 15 months, but the coronavirus pandemic has halted their plans for an April 18 wedding in Milan.

Supplied Despite the disruptions, Kiwi Henrietta Willis and her partner Simone Ghirargin haven't cancelled their big day.

Earlier in the week, she told Stuff the 40 guests set to travel from Australia and New Zealand were facing a number of issues due to border restrictions and cancelled bookings. Now, those issues have worsened.

Most of their flights have been cancelled, and she has been informed by one international airline that it will not be operating any flights into Italy for the duration of March or April.

Are you being affected by lockdowns and border restrictions while overseas? Email us at newstips@stuff.co.nz.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Kiwi couple stranded in Italy after lockdown

* Coronavirus: The day Trump discovered coronavirus, and screwed the global economy

* Coronavirus: Kiwi travellers rethink holidays after Italy goes into lockdown

* Coronavirus: Couple's Italian wedding turning into a painful 'nightmare'

"Some family that were flying via China originally had rerouted flights to [San Francisco, US] thinking it was a safer option but now America has locked up their borders and China [is] in recovery phase."

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced the United States is closing its border to 26 European nations, including Italy, for 30 days.

New Zealand has followed suit with strict border control measures by requiring every international arrival to self-isolate for 14 days, no matter where they are travelling from. At present, the government's Safe Travel website is advising Kiwis to avoid all non-essential overseas travel.

Despite the disruptions, Willis and her partner Simone Ghirardin haven't cancelled their big day.

Supplied Earlier in the week, she told Stuff the 40 guests set to travel from Australia and New Zealand were facing a number of issues due to border restrictions and cancelled bookies. Now, those issues have worsened.

"We still don't want to cancel on things yet.

"We are still [optimistic] that it is early days and these extreme measures taken by authorities now will mean that we see some better numbers in the new week."

She says their priest is speaking with the mayor to see if her family can travel to Switzerland and be allowed to cross the border into Italy for the event.

"We have come this far and we are not about to give up yet."

In recent months, as the outbreak worsened, Willis has been trying to organise travel arrangements and calm down any concerned guests. It has been stressful, but might turn out to be all in vain.

"At the moment they have two options - keep being [optimistic] and wait out this lockdown ... or cut their [losses] and cancel altogether."

Willis says the whole situation has been like a bad dream - shes hasn't even been able to look at her wedding dress over fears she'll just break into tears.

Not knowing when she will see her family next is also taking its toll, and the uncertainty of the whole situation is becoming unbearable.

"It [made] me smile every time I [told] them 'see you in Milano soon', and now I don't even [know] when 'soon' is ... they are sitting on the other side of the world wanting to give us hugs and support at this time, but they can't."

For the time being, the lockdown in Italy is scheduled to end on April 3. New Zealand's newly announced self-isolation regulations will be reviewed in 16 days.

According to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) latest situation report, there are 15,113 confirmed cases of the virus in Italy, and 1016 deaths. New cases are being reported daily.