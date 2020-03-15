Coronavirus: Deportation to China delayed in 'rapidly evolving situation'

Coronavirus complications have caused at least one man's deportation from New Zealand to be delayed.

Auckland District Court last week heard a man due for deportation had "concerns about returning to China in the current circumstances".

The man was released from custody on Thursday on condition he kept in regular contact with Immigration New Zealand (INZ).

KEVIN FRAYER/GETTY IMAGES A security guard in Beijing checks a woman's temperature on Saturday. New coronavirus cases in China, where the pandemic originated, have fallen to below 15,000 but extensive travel restrictions remain in place and thousands of people have died in the country.

He would be removed from New Zealand once the health situation in China improved, the court was told.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Coronavirus: Everyone coming to New Zealand must isolate for 14 days

* Kiwis caught out by law forcing deportation within days

* Millionaire Chinese couple avoid deportation despite faking marriages

Stephen Vaughan, INZ general manager of verification and compliance, confirmed the timing of one deportation was being reviewed because of Covid-19 impacts.

Vaughan would not comment on any specific cases but said his agency would keep monitoring the "rapidly evolving situation".

He said there were several relevant issues to consider in deportation cases.

Apart from airport and border closures, Immigration New Zealand said "any potential impacts to those escorting the individual" had to be considered.

Vaughan said flight availability to and from an individual's home country was also considered.

Several airlines including Air New Zealand have reduced flights to and from China because of the outbreak.

Immigration New Zealand said in most cases, people had 42 days from the date they became liable for deportation to appeal against deportation on humanitarian grounds.

Such appeals could be lodged with the Immigration and Protection Tribunal.

During this appeal period, people cannot be deported, unless they agree to waive their appeal rights.

In the past financial year, 1700 people were deported from New Zealand, Radio New Zealand reported in February.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has urged New Zealanders not to travel to China due to the coronavirus outbreak and associated health risks and travel disruption.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urged people not to travel at all unless it was urgent.