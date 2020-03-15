Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about self-isolation

The government's newly announced travel restrictions require all travellers arriving from international flights to self-isolate for 14 days.

But what does that actually mean? Can you leave the house? Will you be allowed to self-isolate in a hotel room?

Here's what we know so far.

What is self-isolation?

According to the Ministry of Health website, people in self-isolation should be distancing themselves from situations where they could infect others.

This includes social gatherings, work, school, child care facilities, university, religious gatherings, aged care and health facilities, prisons, sports gatherings, restaurants, and all public gatherings.

"If you are a visitor to New Zealand, this means you should avoid sitting in a restaurant, or participating in any type of tour group," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

If you are unsure if you should be self-isolating, or if you do not know where you can go, contact Healthline for free on 0800 358 5453.

What are the rules?

Every person entering the country from anywhere in the world - excluding the Pacific - is required to self-isolate for 14 days.

The restrictions will be reviewed in 16 days.

The travel ban on China and Iran remains, and cruise ships are now banned from docking in New Zealand until at least June 30.

Are air crew included in the new restrictions?

No, air crew are exempt from the travel restrictions, according to Immigration New Zealand.

Ardern said on Saturday the restrictions didn't apply to marine or air crew and that sea and, for the time being, air freight routes will remain open for imports and exports.

Can I leave the house at all?

Self-isolation doesn't mean you will be quarantined to your apartment, hotel room or home for 14 days straight with no contact Ardern confirmed on Sunday.

"You can take a walk around the block, but you can't go into public places and places where you're interacting with others," she told Q&A with Jack Tame.

She said it is more about reducing contact with others and staying confined to your home.

I need supplies. Can I go to the supermarket or the pharmacy?

The Ministry of Health encourages people to ask friends or family members to run any necessary errands, as stops are places you could have contact with others.

"Where possible, contact a friend, family member or delivery services to carry out errands like supermarket shopping on your behalf."

Public Health Professor Michael Baker told RNZ ordering groceries online is a good idea, but it might be best to avoid fast food drive-throughs.

"You really don't want to be exposing people to surfaces you could have contaminated."

What if I can't do that?

For people who are unable to rely on others to do these kinds of tasks, help is expected to be on the way.

Ardern said assistance will be offered, but it's not yet known what this assistance will look like.

At a press conference on Saturday, she said: "We will also increase community support to those unable to support themselves in isolation."

On Sunday she implored members of the public to "look after their neighbours" if they know they're in self-isolation - this could as simple as asking if they need groceries and dropping the bags at their door.

How will the self-isolation requirements be enforced?

Self-isolation isn't being enforced by law, but travellers entering the country can expect to be contacted by Healthline during that period.

On Saturday, Ardern explained that officials have been asked to "step up enforcement of self-isolation through measures such as spot checks".

She told Q&A, Healthline will be conducting these checks on people who have been registered.

It's not yet known how these spot checks will roll out, how many people will be checked and how frequently, or if there will be any penalties for people who reak self-isolation requirements.

What if I refuse to self-isolate?

If necessary, the government can enforce quarantine on individuals refusing to self-isolate for the required 14 days.

Ardern told Tame the government had quarantine powers available to put people in hospitals or health facilities.

"We can put you in a facility and monitor your movements."

She said most people have been following the self-isolation requirements so they haven't had to use these powers, but if they needed to they could.

If this were to happen, the individual would be placed in a health facility or hospital, potentially with an official at the door to ensure they don't leave.

Can I report people who aren't self-isolating?

Yes, if you think it's necessary, you can report people who should be self-isolating to Healthline.

However, Ardern didn't believe this would be necessary, as officials are rolling out appropriate monitoring measures.

What happens if I'm arriving on an international flight?

Everyone entering the country on an international flight will be required to fill out a customs-like form on arrival, Ardern said.

That form is handed to a nurse at the airport who then explains the self-isolation requirements.

She said Healthline will then do a follow up call and spot checks could then occur.

There will be no coronavirus tests at the airport, as Ardern said they aren't always effective.

Do I also need to register with Healthline?

Everyone entering will be required to fill out this form, but if for some reason you don't and your details aren't recorded, you should proactively contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to register.

Can I still go overseas?

Kiwis have been advised by the prime minister to avoid all non-essential travel overseas at this time.

If I arrive on an international flight, will I be allowed to take my domestic connection?

Yes, you are allowed to travel domestically once you arrive in New Zealand from an international destination, but take precautions.

The Ministry of Health advises people should sit in a window seat or have a row to yourself, if possible.

Travellers should be using hand sanitiser regularly, and coughing or sneezing into elbows.

How can I travel from the international airport to my home? Is public transport still an option?

The ministry encourages people to minimise use of public transport and ride sharing at this time, but it's not banned for people arriving internationally.

Here's some advice from the ministry: "You should minimise your use of public transport, taxis and ride-sharing apps like Uber. Avoid crowded public transport, especially during rush hour.

"Where possible, sit in a window seat in a row by yourself. If you are unwell you should seek advice from Healthline before you travel.

"While travelling make sure you use hand sanitiser regularly. If you need to cough or sneeze, cover your mouth or nose, or you can cough and sneeze into your sleeve."

Can my friend pick me up?

On Sunday, Ardern clarified that the government's advice was for people to take private transportation from the airport.

Airport pick ups with friends and family are preferred over taxis, ride shares and public transport, so it's known who the person has had contact with, if they then develop symptoms.

Can I stay with family or friends?

You are still allowed to live with others during your self-isolation, but you should limit prolonged close contact.

Travellers in self-isolation should avoid having face-to-face contact closer than 1 metre for more than 15 minutes. If these safety measures are followed, drivers or people living in the share house don't need to self-isolate.

The ministry recommends people who are self-isolating don't take any visitors during that period, but said it is okay for friends, family or delivery drivers to drop off food.

You should not share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, pillows or other items with other people in your home. After using these items, you should wash them thoroughly with soap and water, place them in the dishwasher for cleaning or wash them in your washing machine.

I don't have a home in New Zealand - can I self-isolate in a hotel?

If you arrive in New Zealand and are staying at a hotel, you are still required to self-isolate.

Hotel staff are being advised by the ministry to avoid close contact with guests who are self-isolating and take various precautions.

"Staff should avoid close contact with these guests, but it is safe to be in the same room (at a distance) without protective equipment when delivering food, which we recommend that guests have in their room."

Staff should wear gloves while cleaning rooms, and use alcohol hand rub before and after.

"As an added precaution, your cleaning staff may wish to wear a surgical mask while cleaning the room. Before entering the room, cleaning staff may inquire if people are well and ask them to put on a surgical mask," the Ministry of Health advises.

If you become sick while staying at a hotel, it's important to contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 and avoid contact with staff.