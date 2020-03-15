Coronavirus: Nelson tourism companies brace for impact as Coronavirus travel restrictions bite

With 45 percent of his clients comprising overseas visitors, Ussher is concerned that job losses are on the horizon.

The managing director of Cable Bay Adventure Park, north of Nelson, said the new requirement for all visitors arriving in New Zealand to isolate themselves for 14 days will have a huge impact on his business.

"We have had quite a few cancellations, not hundreds but tens of bookings."

The lost bookings included cruise ship tourists, and crowds of Australians who had planned to visit Nelson during the April school holidays.

"I'm definitely concerned," Ussher said.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that from 1am Monday, everyone arriving in New Zealand will have to isolate themselves for 14 days. Cruise ships were banned from docking at New Zealand ports until June 30.

LUZ ZUNIGA Cable Bay Adventure Park managing director Richard Ussher is one of many tourism operators bracing themselves for impact after greater travel restrictions were imposed on overseas visitors.

The announcement has tourism operators bracing themselves.

"Every tourism operator in New Zealand will be going through some pretty hard times over the next few months," Ussher said.

Locals had always supported the park, he said. However, with international visitors making up 45 percent of his clientele, he was anticipating job losses.

With the situation evolving day by day, it was difficult to make a plan. "What's happening is unprecedented."

Braden Fastier Kiwi Journeys owner Andrew Schwass wasn't worried until a couple of days ago. Now, with cancellations rolling in, he's thinking about the impact travel restrictions will have on his business.

Kiwi Journeys director Andrew Schwass wasn't too worried until a couple of days ago.

But the new restrictions meant the cancellations were now rolling in, putting his cycle tour company under threat.

"All our Australian customers have cancelled."

There was a small silver lining in that the peak season is winding down, he said.

"But it will have a big impact. It's evolving, it's going to effect everyone, it's going to be a bloody nightmare.

He planned to spend the next couple of days working on a campaign to attract domestic tourists and international visitors who are already here.

"Trying to get the message out there that we're still here, it's business as usual."

While most tourists head to Nelson and Tasman during warmer months, off-peak tourists play a significant role in the local economy. Between March 1 and May 31 last year, international visitors to Nelson and Tasman spent almost $14 million on accommodation, leisure activities, food and drink.

With that spending curbed, tourism operators are going to have to think laterally.

Bay Tours Nelson owner operator Owen Perry is trying to look on the bright side.

"Sometimes these things are a bit of a disaster, but sometimes it's a kick up the pants for you."

Perry's company leads scenic and cultural tours around Nelson and Tasman. With eight out of 10 clients coming from overseas, he was preparing for a lean few months, he said.

As of Sunday morning, about half a dozen clients from the United States had cancelled.

"But it's only early days yet. We will be okay for the next couple of weeks with people already here, but after that it's going to dry up a lot with international visitors."

MARION VAN DIJK/ FAIRFAX NZ Munro Hotel Group general manager Garry Munro said at the moment, the rooms that were lost to group cancellations were being replaced by individual bookings.

Munro Hotel Group general manager Garry Munro said a trickle of cancellations had become a steady stream on Sunday. He anticipated that there would be more cancellations for his three hotels — DeLorenzo's, Trailways and The Hotel Nelson — throughout the week.

The cancellations included three conferences in March and April which would have filled 30 to 50 rooms, Munro said.

However, he wasn't worried yet.

"I'm keeping a close eye on occupancy: as [groups] cancel the rooms are being taken up by individuals."

A couple of overseas guests had requested accommodation for a 14-day self isolation. "They're not infected, just following the government rules."

He was philosophical about the potential impact on his business.

"Everything's changing so fast; there's different information every day. We're riding it out and dealing with what's in front of us today."

JESS KELLIHER The flood of cycle tourists across Nelson and Tasman might dry up with stricter travel restrictions in place.

On Sunday morning, Nelson i-SITE travel consultant Nick Hopman picked up a call from someone wanting to cancel their trip due to Coronavirus.

It was the first, but Hopman didn't anticipate many more.

"We deal with people on the road already."

For the tourists he saw each day, it was business as usual, and few had mentioned the virus, he said.

"My impression is that people have been thrilled to travel here at the moment because it's one of the best places to be. People feel really good here."

Until now, Nelson had been relatively insulated from travel restrictions, he said. With Chinese tourists tending to head further south to the picture-perfect spots like Lake Tekapo, Mt Cook and Wanaka, Nelson had not felt the absence of this tourist demographic since Chinese were banned from visiting in February.

"If you didn't listen to the news you wouldn't know. Life just carries on as normal, unlike what is happening overseas at the moment."

The announcement coincided with the cancellation of events around the country, including a Nelson remembrance ceremony for the Christchurch mosque shootings. Russian pianist Oleg Marshev, due to play at Motueka's Chanel Arts Centre in April, has also pulled out of his New Zealand tour.



