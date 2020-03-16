Coronavirus: Crackdown looms as Wellington gets first case

Crowds at the waterfront for last year's Homegrown.

A strict crackdown on public gatherings in Wellington looms as coronavirus hits the capital.

Ministry of Health director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield on Sunday confirmed the seventh and eighth cases of confirmed coronavirus in New Zealand.

He said he was "surprised and disappointed" by the Australian man, in his 60s, who had been symptomatic before flying, got tested, then flew to Wellington, before getting confirmation he had covid-19.

He arrived in Wellington from Brisbane on Air New Zealand flight 828 at 12.05am on Saturday. He was not symptomatic when he flew.

Q&A/TVNZ Speaking on Q&A with Jack Tame, the PM provided an update on the new travel restrictions and self-isolation requirements in place.

He was now self-isolating in a Wellington hotel with his partner and another family member.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Mosque open day cancelled due to 'suspected case' in Wellington

* Coronavirus: Anzac Day commemorations in doubt as Government weighs further restrictions to halt Covid-19

* Coronavirus: Wellington remembrance event for mosque shootings cancelled

Health officials were talking to Australian counterparts to see what advice the man was giving before travelling.

News of the first Wellington case came on the same day coronavirus forced the cancellation of an open day at Kilbirnie Mosque, marking a year since the Christchurch terror attacks, and New Zealand Festival of the Arts cancelled all shows on its final day.

Mayor Andy Foster confirmed he was looking at pre-empting a Government move to stop large public gatherings.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Coronavirus may spell the end of CubaDupa in 2020.

That could mean the cancellation of the upcoming CubaDupa and Homegrown festivals in the capital this month.

"I think the likelihood of those events taking place is lessening by the hour given the seriousness of the coronavirus threat – and I would prefer we make some early decisions to avoid any uncertainty for everyone involved," Foster said.

The Wellington case comes as two cruise ships are on Monday scheduled to visit Wellington.

One of those was the Golden Princess, the ship that on Sunday in Akaroa had passengers banned from disembarking as one passenger was tested for covid-19.

New measures announced on Saturday ban, till March 30 at least, any new cruise ships entering New Zealand. But ships already in New Zealand are exempt.

Bloomfield would not on Sunday comment on what would happen with passengers on board the ship and if they would be allowed off the ship.

President of the International Muslim Association of NZ Tahir Nawaz said the mosque open day cancellation was partly because of the Wellington case.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Mayor Andy Foster is considering ruling out large public gatherings.

Homegrown director Andrew Tuck on Sunday said he was trying to get more information from Wellington City Council but building the venue had been stopped on Sunday.

If the council wanted the event cancelled, that advice would be followed.

Homegrown staff were currently looking into how and if refunds would work.

Ticket on-seller Tixel has suspended the selling of Homegrown tickets.

CubaDupa festival director Gerry Paul said he was awaiting Ministry of Health guidance before deciding if the event would go ahead.

NZ Fringe Festival spokeswoman Jo Marsh said the festival was still running but it would pull the pin if asked to by Ministry of Health. Audience members who felt unwell or were self-isolating could get a refund.

"We don't have large venues - that is one of the beauties of Fringe," Marsh said.

New Zealand's eighth covid-19 case was also confirmed by Bloomfield on Sunday. She was a Danish woman in her 30s. She had flown from Doha to Auckland on March 10 on QR920, then flew to Christchurch on JQ225.

From there she drove to Queenstown where she was diagnosed.