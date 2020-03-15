Coronavirus: Health director 'surprised and disappointed' tourist flew to New Zealand before receiving test results

An Australian man is self-isolating in Wellington after testing positive to coronavirus.

Townsville dance teacher Andre Reynaud was tested by Queensland Health after returning from a trip to France, but flew to New Zealand before receiving results of the test.

Reynaud flew from Brisbane to Wellington on Air New Zealand flight 828, landing at 12:05am Saturday morning.

"I'm surprised and disappointed that he took the flight," Ministry of Health Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said

Reynaud was identified quickly after his Australian doctor alerted New Zealand authorities of the test result.

"Our public health authorities immediately kicked into action to find that person, and to identify and follow up any contacts," Bloomfield said.

"The man is now symptom-free, and remains in self-isolation with his partner and another family member. They are both well and working closely with public health staff.

"He does not require hospital-level or other medical treatment."

He was showing symptoms prior to being tested in Australia, but was asymptomatic by the time he arrived in New Zealand.

Bloomfield said public health staff were checking with their Australian counterparts to see what advice Reynaud was given before flying to New Zealand.

Reynaud told The NZ Herald he learned he had tested positive while having breakfast with his son at a Wellington cafe.

"From there I went straight back to my hotel room and got in contact with health authorities," he said.

Bloomfield said he was not aware which cafe Reynaud had been at, but it was unlikely there was a high level of risk to other patrons.

Reynaud's workplace, Ann Roberts School of Dance, said he had been in contact with four other staff members on Thursday afternoon, but no students.

The four staff members were all self-isolating in Townsville.

"Andre is feeling fine and will continue to be monitored by health professionals to ensure a speedy recovery," the school said in a Facebook post.