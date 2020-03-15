US President Donald Trump tests negative for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump's negative result was relayed by the White House physician, the New York Times reported.

The testing came after the president came in contact with a number of people who went on to test positive for the virus.

Trump earlier declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, freeing up money and resources to fight the outbreak, and then threw his support behind an aid package in Congress that is on track to provide direct relief to Americans.

He had raised eyebrows by continuing to shake hands with people during the media conference to announce measures to combat coronavirus.

Before he was tested, Trump said he would not go into quarantine, unlike some other leaders, until the test results were known.

