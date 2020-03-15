Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick to self-isolate upon return from Australia

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick will self-isolate upon returning from Australia.

The Green Party released a statement on Sunday afternoon saying Swarbrick had travelled to Australia this weekend.

Swarbrick said she would be following the self-isolation order announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

"These protocols were designed to keep everyone healthy. I do not have any symptoms, but I am registering my whereabouts with the Ministry of Health and will be following advice," she said.

On Saturday, Ardern announced that everyone arriving in New Zealand would have to self-isolate themselves for 14 days, beginning midnight on Sunday.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw said the party would ensure Swarbrick was supported to work remotely. Parliament's speaker, Labour MP Trevor Mallard, had been informed.

"Obviously Chlöe won't be coming to parliament or attending any public events," Shaw said.

Swarbrick is not the only MP abroad that will have to self-isolate.

SUPPLIED National MP Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi will have to enter self-isolation after a trip to India.

National MP Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi would enter self-isolation upon returning from a trip to India, a party spokesman confirmed.

Bakshi was unable to make it back to New Zealand before midnight on Sunday.

NZ First MP Tracey Martin has entered self-isolation until Friday, after meeting Australian Minister Peter Dutton in the United States a week ago.

Dutton confirmed on Friday night he had tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesman for the children's minister has initially said she would be tested. This changed on Saturday, when it was confirmed she would not be tested as Martin was asymptomatic.

Friday would be a fortnight after Martin met Dutton.

No NZ First MPs were currently overseas and would be required to self-isolate, a spokeswoman for NZ First leader Winston Peters confirmed.

No Labour MPs were out of the country, a spokeswoman for the prime minister confirmed.