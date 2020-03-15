Coronavirus: How will people in self-isolation be policed?

As the Government threatens to quarantine non-complying travellers, there's confusion over how it will accurately monitor those in self-isolation.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health confirmed New Zealand's seventh and eighth cases of coronavirus. From early Monday morning, travellers, except those from the Pacific, would be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon entering New Zealand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Q&A on Sunday that as part of enforcing that self-isolation, people entering New Zealand would have to fill in a form when they arrived at the border.

This would then be handed over to an airport nurse, who would then talk through the process and requirements of self-isolation. "We will then follow up with you," she said.

ANTHONY KWAN/GETTY IMAGES In Hong Kong, residents have been evacuated from their homes to dedicated quarantine centers.

This meant Healthline staff phoning those travellers. However, enforcement would be stepped up, she said. For example, "spot checks" to ensure people were self-isolating were now on the table.

There were also quarantine measures the Government had available, which require non-compliant people to enter a medical facility (a hospital or other facility) where their movements could be constantly monitored. For most compliant people, Ardern reassured, those measures would not be needed.

Ardern said the facilities wouldn't act like a prison, but authorities could make sure there were people at the door "to make sure you don't leave". But the Government didn't anticipate having to use such powers.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has threatened quarantine for non-complying people.

Public health officials were expected to take a lead role in the enforcement of self-isolation, however police would also be able to assist with quarantine measures.

A police spokeswoman said police powers to assist medical officers of health would be enforced "when required" at the request of an officer, in order to ensure health and wellbeing of New Zealanders.

"They include the power to compel, enforce or ensure compliance with a requirement made by a medical officer of health, such as the requirement to self-isolate."

The Ministry of Health and Government have reiterated that feedback from Healthline staff was that Kiwis had been proactive with self-isolation, and were even staying indoors longer than the 14-day period.

1 NEWS The restrictions for anyone entering New Zealand now kick in 1 hour later than originally announced.

Ardern said the Government would "know" if people were refusing to self-isolate, and if people wanted to contact Healthline to inform them of people who weren't compliant, "they can do that".

It marks a stark shift from earlier press conferences concerning the spread of the virus, where director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield would say the ministry's self-isolation register was "not there to police people".

On Sunday, Bloomfield told media that private transportation from airports to people's homes was the most appropriate and effective method for self-isolation for Kiwis.

They should "not fly on" to other airports if they were unwell. Anybody who was symptomatic at New Zealand's borders would be identified and directly taken to a hospital for assessment, he said.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at a press conference on Sunday in Christchurch. Bloomfield says the ministry is working through options for travelers who don't have a fixed base for their 14-day self-isolation period.

Border staff would be ramped up so that there was an interaction with "every person coming in". People would be questioned about possible exposure, and any symptoms they might have.

Airlines are also now required to report ahead to officials if anyone on board shows symptoms.

People who weren't New Zealanders who were travelling into the country would need to ensure they had adequate arrangements in place for self-isolation, he said.

The ministry was looking at options for housing those who did not have a 14-day self-isolation plan.

The health ministry would not provide any further detail on comments made by Bloomfield around policing of self-isolation, or quarantine measures.

ANTHONY KWAN/GETTY Bloomfield previously raised the idea of turning Whangaparāoa military base in Auckland into a long-term quarantine facility.

WHAT THE LAW SAYS

The main law which applies to quarantine of people is the Health Act 1956.

Under Section 97A of the act, people liable to quarantine must comply with all directions, requirements or conditions given or imposed by a medical officer of health or other authorised person.

They must provide authorised personnel any information deemed necessary to manage public health risk.

Medical officers of health are also able, under Section 97D of the act, to examine or take any bodily sample from a person arriving in the country that may be reasonably required.

Section 97E of the act outlines surveillance of quarantined people. Officials are able to remove any person to a hospital or other suitable place to be "detained under surveillance" until they're satisfied the person isn't infected with a disease anymore.

People can also be kept under surveillance "at large", however not for more than 28 days.

While under surveillance at large, people must submit to any medical examination or testing required, give over any reasonably required information, and may have to report "in person daily or at stated intervals" to officials.

Refusal to comply is considered an offence against the act.

Under Section 112 of the act, any person liable to quarantine who leaves a ship or aerodrome without the authority of a medical officer of health was liable for a prison term of up to three months, a fine of up to $2000, or both.

People who disregard the law can be arrested without warrant by any constable, medical officer of health or other authorised person and taken into custody or any hospital/place of isolation where they can be detained for their quarantine period.