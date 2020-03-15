Coronavirus: Kiwi derby option now 'realistic' for Super Rugby, says Rob Nichol

Could a season of Kiwi derbies be on cards for Super Rugby?

New Zealand Rugby and Sanzaar have been working on alternative models for Super Rugby "for weeks" as the coronavirus crisis unfolded, New Zealand Rugby Players' Association boss Rob Nichol has revealed.

Sanzaar suspended the competition for the forseeable future on Sunday after the New Zealand government issued strict new travel restrictions into the country, prompting speculation that the competition could switch to a 'derby only' format if and when it resumes.

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF NZRPA boss Rob Nichol, right, says rugby bosses have been making tentative contingency plans 'for weeks'.

"Those sorts of things are realistic," Nichol told Stuff on Sunday.

"The first thing is to get through the next few days.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Eighth case confirmed in New Zealand

* Coronavirus: What self-isolation means for the Highlanders in next fortnight

* Coronavirus: Crusaders coach Scott Robertson urges Sanzaar to be creative

* Coronavirus: Deadline for self-isolating travellers pushed to 1am Monday

"The indications are that the government will be meeting early this week and it is a pretty evolving situation

"So, to think 16 days ahead and say, 'we're going to put these plans in place' is probably not the best thing to do right now.

"[But] there are ideas, and I know New Zealand Rugby and Sanzaar have been doing different modelling and different options for the last couple of weeks."

That will be welcome news to the Super Rugby franchises, who would be wiped out financially if Super Rugby was closed down for the entire season.

The franchises rely on broadcast dollars, gate takings and sponsorship to survive in already challenging times and even the loss of one or two fixtures would be a heavy blow.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson has already had to deal with huge challenges in his tenure at the top.

Nichol said NZ Rugby was in wait-and-see mode, and the government's next steps would be crucial in deciding to what will happen with this year's competition.

"It's just a bit premature to commit to anything with any certainty at the moment because...We're not quite sure what the environment is that we'll be in," he said.

"But once we get some certainty around that I think there'll be a couple of ideas of what we can look at."

One option would be to play derby games behind closed doors, which would be far from ideal but at least give the broadcasters something to show.

Asked if Kiwi rugby players would be flexible enough to agree to playing to empty stadia, Nichol said: "It's too early to put that on the table for the guys.

GETTY IMAGES Sanzaar CEO Andy Marinos said it 'will also remain engaged with its stakeholders and will continue to explore avenues to see if we can keep the rugby product alive'.

"At the moment the main focus is getting the Highlanders boys home, and getting the Crusaders boys home today and then working out what this week looks like

"If the government come out with guidelines early in the week then hopefully that will give us a bit more certainty about what we are looking at."

When Sanzaar suspended the competition on Sunday, CEO Andy Marinos also indicated that discussions were taking to place to make sure Super Rugby continued continued in some form.

"Sanzaar will also remain engaged with its stakeholders and will continue to explore avenues to see if we can keep the rugby product alive within our core markets," Marinos said in a statement.

Nichol said Kiwi players were "acutely aware" that their wellbeing was only a small part of a much bigger picture, with the flow-on effect from the suspension of Super Rugby hitting many hard.

"It really is secondary in terms of where the players are at," Nichol said.

"We're all caught up in this but the people we really feel for are the ones who are really affected by it.

"Effectively it's a bit of a shutdown of the sports industry

"There are a lot of people, small businesss, who are associated with that industry.

"There's a much wider picture here and I know a lot of the players are thinking about those people and how they are going to be affected through this.

"The players are acutely aware of what's going on, both in New Zealand and overseas. They're pretty calm about where they are at.

"They are getting good support an advice and they're OK. There's a bigger picture at play."