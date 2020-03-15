Coronovirus: Palmerston North couple out of pocket and luck as they are caught out by travel restrictions

Wendy and Brent Robinson went over to Melbourne for the Grand Prix. It got cancelled due to Coronavirus, and then they got caught out by NZ announcing all international travellers will have to self-isolate for two weeks - missing the deadline to avoid it by mere hours.

A Palmerston North couple's trip to Australia was meant to be an unforgettable experience, now it's memorable for all the wrong reasons as they get caught out by travel restrictions meant to slow the spread of Coronavirus.

Wendy Robinson said they'd crossed the ditch to attend the Melbourne Grand-Prix, as a Christmas present for her motor-sport loving husband, Brent Robinson.

"The Grand Prix was on Brent's bucket-list forever, but that was cancelled and the whole trip has become an absolute nightmare."

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF From 1am on Monday, all international travellers entering New Zealand will be required to self-isolate for two-weeks.

Now they're hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars out of pocket and arriving home just a few hours too late will cost them both two-weeks' work as they head into self-isolatation.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about self-isolation

* Coronavirus: Deadline for self-isolating travellers pushed to 1am Monday

* Coronavirus: Contiki suspends all tours of Europe, UK, Middle East and Asia

* Coronavirus: All close contacts traced and self-isolated, PM says

* Coronavirus: Italy travel restrictions ramped up, Kiwis told not to cruise

The Robinsons excitedly queued up at the gates of the Grand Prix Circuit with thousands of others on Sunday, all unaware the event was already cancelled because of the risk of spreading Coronavirus.

It wasn't until half-an-hour before the first race would have started that officials came out to tell the crowd the bad news.

Robinson said that was bad enough, but then they discovered they had to get back to home before midnight or be stuck at home for two weeks as other Kiwis in the crowd began frantically trying to change their flights.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had announced that everyone arriving in New Zealand would have to self-isolate themselves for 14 days, beginning midnight on Sunday.

The deadline was pushed back by an hour the next day, to account for how Sunday flights typically land later in the evening.

But the earliest flight the Robinsons could get landed in Auckland at 2.30pm on Monday.

"We're pretty peeved because we know there were others in the same crowd who managed to get flights in before the deadline. But the government had to draw the line somewhere."

RICKY WILSON/STUFF At a press conference on Sunday, Jacinda Ardern announced international travellers will be tested for Coronavirus at customs, and if they show symptoms will be immediately placed in quarintine.

Meanwhile, Ardern said quarantine powers may be used to keep possible Coronavirus cases in hospital if international travellers refused to self-isolate.

In an interview on Q+A on Sunday morning, she explained there would be more "spot checks" on those in self-isolation. People would be asked to take private transport from the airport, and domestic flights could still be taken by people who have returned.

Travellers will be checked by a nurse at customs, if they show symptoms of the Coronavirus they would be taken to hospital and quarantined. If the don't they'll be allowed to head home and self-isolate.

Robinson said it was a minor relief the couple could get a domestic flight home to Palmerston North, as they'd originally planned

"But we still might be looking at two weeks without pay, we don't know how that will pan out until we get home and talk to our employers."

Robinson said her job at the Business and Construction Industry Training Organisation involved a lot of site visits and face-to-face meetings, so there was little she could do working exclusively from home.

At least the couple wouldn't run short on supplies; Robinson coincidently put together a comprehensive emergency kit shortly before Coronavirus began to spread.

"It was more for earthquakes and the like, and we won't have any fresh food, but it'll do."