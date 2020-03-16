Coronavirus: Auckland student says France 'grinding to a halt' amid lockdown

An Aucklander studying in Paris is essentially living in a ghost town after France enforced a nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Alex Wareham, 20, lives in the 14th Arrondissement of Paris, a 15-minute subway journey from the city centre.

Paris recently followed other cities in shutting major tourist attractions. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe also announced on Saturday night (local time) all restaurants, cafes, theatres and nonessential shops would close.

SUPPLIED Aucklander Alex Wareham, 20, is currently studying in Paris amid major closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

That decision, which came into force on March 15, "essentially [ground] French life to a halt", Wareham said.

"All that will remain open are supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies, banks, and tobacco kiosks – because it's France."

The country has more than 3600 recorded infections to date. It has banned all gatherings of more than 100 people, ordered all schools closed and asked companies to allow workers to stay home.

Wareham is studying history at the Paris Institute of Political Studies where she is expected to remain until July.

From March 23, all of her lectures, assignments and exams will be entirely conducted online for the rest of the semester.

CHRISTOPHE ENA/AP A man wearing a mask walks pasts the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

She is also hoping her home university won't cancel her exchange semester and order her to come home.

Parisians have been panic buying in earnest following an earlier announcement of restrictions by President Emmanuel Macron, she said.

She visited her local supermarket the next day, Friday, to find staples like pasta, rice and flour were nearly entirely gone.

Veronique de Viguerie The departure hall at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris stands empty on Saturday night (French time).

"While toilet paper might be the Australasian accessory of choice, in France it is definitely hand sanitiser," she said.

"Now, they are only sold in pharmacies, behind the counter in the presence of a security guard.

"Most pharmacies are limiting purchases to two a person, to the dismay of the elderly lady my friend saw trying to buy eight."

Wareham said despite this, she's been following her normal routine and trying to see as much of Paris as possible.

Despite the pandemic, France will go ahead with local elections on Sunday.

The French spirit continued to impress her, she said.

"At 11:58pm, I was sitting in my apartment when I heard all of this commotion outside. Music, shouting, dancing, cheering.

"They were celebrating the last minutes of their total freedom, two minutes before all bars, clubs, restaurants, and theatres were scheduled to close down for the foreseeable future.

"The French are incredibly strong, and I know that they will be able to overcome this monumental pandemic. I'm just hoping I'll still be here to see them all celebrating again."