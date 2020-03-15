Coronavirus: Why this will be the most important week of Jacinda Ardern's prime ministership

OPINION: This will be the most important week the Coalition Government has faced.

Jacinda Ardern's decision to make everyone who enters the country go into self-isolation has a large degree of internal logic, and about the same degree of political risk.

The international travel bans New Zealand had to date were fast becoming incoherent: There were an increasing number of countries that would need to be added to the list - including the United States - and the rules didn't apply to New Zealand residents who were just as likely as a stranger to be crook if coming from an affected area.

The whole purpose of this new announcement is to be consistent in applying the policy to slow the onset of any community outbreak - where the disease is spread within the community rather than within families as some members come back from overseas - as much as possible.

The Government may be loath to say it explicitly, but this is to prevent the situation currently happening in Italy. There are only so many intensive care beds and machines that people with coronavirus can be treated with. That means doctors and hospitals making decisions, effectively, about who lives and who dies based on the limited resources at their disposal.

That is something the Government would like to avoid here. Hence self-isolation for everyone. The conceptual question is whether the Government's decision will delay the onset the virus enough to flatten the sickness curve.

The question after that is how long will these draconian measures have to stay in place and how long the New Zealand political economy will support them.

In other words, how long will be public put up with a not-inconsiderable inconvenience in order to stop the spread of the sickness? The irony is that the more effective these measures are - if they prevent the spread of a community outbreak - the more quickly the measures' success could undermine public support for them: If there's no mass outbreak and no people dying, then why do we need all these restrictions? This might be the thinking.

DAVE ROWLAND/GETTY Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern displays a graph during a press conference on Saturday where she announced self-isolation would be required of all people entering New Zealand.

The Utting Research Poll published by Stuff a week and a half ago confirmed that most Kiwis were happy to shut the border, suggesting that the public did have a tolerance for stern government action. The political question will be, now that it's here, is the public still of that same mind?

The second part of the Government's strategy will be rolled out this week: A big stimulus package and targeted wage subsidies. In order to cushion the hit of what is now, a de facto Government-mandated closure of borders, the fiscal shot in the arm from the Government will have to hit the mark, by both getting cash to where it is needed, as well as providing a modicum of confidence until things loosen up.

Stuff understands that the Government will roll out the package in parts - first to deal with the immediate shock, which includes businesses that need to keep paying wages and workers that need to keep jobs.

The real difficulty is that in previous crises, governments have been trying to get trade, credit and cash flowing. In this one, it's trying to support businesses while government policy has deliberately put the handbrake on for public health reasons. There is no playbook for this one.

1 NEWS Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave an update on Covid-19 in New Zealand after two more confirmed cases brought the national total to eight on March 15.

To start with, the self isolation will last for 16 days, then the Government will review it. It seems unlikely that it will only last the next two weeks, especially given that its need to remain will really rely on what is going on in the rest of the world, and how fast the virus spreads.

The most controversial part of the new policy is the fact that it catches trans-Tasman travel in its net. That will affect a huge number of people and businesses.

This is without doubt the Government's most important week since Labour and NZ First have held the Treasury benches. Get it right, the country with weather this and the election will be theirs to lose. Get it wrong, and both New Zealand and the Government will suffer.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Domestic passengers wait for their flight to be called. Airports are suffering as a result of coronavirus. (File photo)