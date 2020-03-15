Coronavirus: Rugby Australia shuts down HQ after sevens squad show symptoms

New Zealand's Joe Ravouvou takes some stopping by Australia defenders in the Vancouver final this month.

Two members of the Australian rugby sevens program have been tested for coronavirus after showing signs and symptoms associated with the pandemic.

Rugby Australia didn't specify whether they were players or staff, only announcing two people had self-isolated after experiencing symptoms this weekend.

Both had attended the RA high performance centre within its Moore Park headquarters in Sydney during the past week.

As a precautionary measure, the governing body's headquarters will be closed for two days for an intensive clean.

All administrative staff have been advised to work from home, and the Australian men's and women's sevens teams will not attend the facility on Monday or Tuesday.

Results of the tests are expected to be known within 72 hours.

A week ago Australia's men's team lost 17-14 to New Zealand in the final of the Vancouver Sevens.