Coronavirus: Travellers to Pacific Islands to undergo health check at Auckland Airport

All travellers flying to the Pacific Islands, excluding Tahiti, will now need to go through a health check at Auckland Airport in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Auckland Airport said the health check would take place in the international check-in area.

The assessments, including a temperature check, will be made by district health board nurses.

An Auckland Airport spokesman said it was part of the new border exit measure for travellers to the Pacific Islands announced by the Government.

"All airlines, with flights to the Pacific Islands, are directing their passengers to undertake a health assessment prior to beginning their check-in process," he said.

Customs, police and Auckland Airport staff would be on site to help manage the process.

The health check is part of other measures put in place to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

New Zealand currently has eight confirmed cases of coronavirus.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced everyone arriving in the New Zealand would have to self isolate for 14 days, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tighter border controls were initially set from midnight Sunday, but were extended to 1am on Monday, to allow for late evening flights to be processed in time.

Some travellers arriving at Auckland Airport said they were confused about the new self isolation rules, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned travellers who flout self-isolation rules would be liable for deportation and face fines.

BEVAN READ/STUFF The health check will take place in the international departures area prior to check-in (file photo).

Air New Zealand was also ordered to cut the number of times it flies to Samoa due to coronavirus fears.

All passengers to Samoa are also required to carry a medical certificate, indicating they are well and able to travel.

The health check requirement at Auckland Airport comes a day after Ardern said gatherings of 500 or more people should be cancelled.

A raft of concerts and events, such as Auckland Writers Festival and Central District Field Days, were immediately cancelled in response to the news.

Schools and universities are not hit by the ban but will get further advice from the Government soon on how to lower the risk of the virus spreading.