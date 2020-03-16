Coronavirus: Lord Of The Rings TV show in Auckland 'shut down'

Production in Auckland on Amazon's $1 billion TV show Lord of The Rings has reportedly been suspended.

The two-week break was imposed as the eighth case of coronavirus was confirmed in New Zealand and tough new travel restrictions were imposed.

Elijah Wood as Frodo in the original movies. Production on the TV version of Lord Of The Rings has been shut down.

The New Zealand Herald said a memo was sent to 800 cast and crew on Sunday, blaming the virus for the disruption.

READ MORE:

* Amazon's Lord of the Rings: Don't rule New Zealand locations out yet

* Plans to film $1 billion Lord of the Rings television series in NZ under threat

* Amazon, Warner and Tolkien estate team up to make Rings TV series

* Lord of the Rings: Young Aragorn tipped as focus of $1 billion series

* Sir Peter Jackson could join billion-dollar Lord of the Rings TV series

"In an abundance of caution, UAP [Untitled Amazon Project] has suspended production for the next two (2) weeks commencing Monday, March 16," the memo read.

"This is done in an environment where travel restrictions directed at the control of Covid-19 are issued daily by New Zealand and most other countries."

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF The Kumeu set of the new Lord of the Rings series is hidden behind dirt walls and containers

The Herald also reported cast and crew had been told to "not report to the set or to the studio without the express permission of your supervisor".

"We are doing this to minimise stress on the resources and infrastructures around us by doing our part to reduce population density in our communities and daily activities, in efforts to help reduce the spread of the virus."