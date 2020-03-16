Coronavirus: Tweeting from isolation, Tom Hanks kicks off vegemite debate

Tom Hanks, in isolation in Australia after being diagnosed with coronavirus, has kicked off a social media storm over his use of the country's national spread, vegemite.

The actor posted a photo to Twitter and Instagram captioned "Thanks to the Helpers. Let's take care of ourselves and each other."

The picture itself shows a plush kangaroo holding a tiny Australian flag and two slices of toast generously spread with vegemite, with just one bite missing.

Supplied Tom Hanks has created a social media storm with this photo of thickly-spread vegemite.

Across the two platforms, the post had garnered well over a million likes within 10 hours of being posted, and thousands of comments, almost all of them about the thick coating of yeast-based spread.

READ MORE:

* Tom Hanks' coronavirus diagnosis hits home

* Coronavirus: Ellen DeGeneres, Julia Louis-Dreyfus send well wishes to Tom Hanks

* Coronavirus: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson confirmed to have coronavirus

* Vegemite strikes back at Marmite in the Ashes battle of the spreads

* Marmite is kind of a big deal, but how about Marmite ice cream?

"WHERE WERE THESE HELPERS WHEN TOO MUCH VEGEMITE WAS BEING SPREAD ON THAT TOAST???" asked one on Twitter.

"You might not die of coronavirus, Mr Hanks," wrote another. "Maybe another cause of death."

While there were many comments along the lines of "That's way too much vegemite," some fans tried to offer tips.

"Life is like a tube of vegemite," wrote ABC journalist Sally Sara, paraphrasing Hanks' Oscar-winning role as Forrest Gump. "Don't try it all at once."

"It ain't peanut butter mate," said an Instagram follower. "Ratio two smears of butter to one dab of vege."

There were a few helpful illustrations, too.

Some wondered if the spread might have heretofore unrecognised properties, such as the Instagram user who wrote: "Well we'll find out if vegemite kills coronavirus."

And a few - very few - applauded Hanks on his enthusiastic embracing of a fair-dinkum Aussie favourite.

"I would suggest that's grounds for immediate granting of citizenship," tweeted one approving fan.

With Hanks' fan base extending around the globe, many of his social media followers requested an explanation as to what the tar-like substance on the toast actually was.

AP Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are in isolation in Australia after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

"Tastes exactly like salt," was one description.

"An acquired taste like scotch," came another.

Or, less eloquently: "It's this stuff that tastes like butthole."

Inevitably, the posts also reignited the ongoing debate over vegemite vs marmite, Kiwis' preferred yeast spread.

123RF Many on social media expressed a preference for marmite.

"It's just got to be this Tom sorry," one Twitter follower captioned a gif of a jar of marmite.

"Marmite marmite marmite mmmmmm," wrote another. "What the hell is vegemite."

But some of Hanks' followers thought the thick slathering of vegemite distracted from the strangest element of the photo.

"The glass is resting on the plate and everyone is too preoccupied with the amount of vegemite," came one comment on Instagram.

"First thing I've noticed," agreed another Instagram user.

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus last week. They were in Australia while Hanks worked on pre-production for Baz Lurhmann's new film and Wilson performed songs from her new album at the Sydney Opera House.

In the wake of their diagnosis, production on the film has been suspended and dozens of people quarantined.

Hanks told fans he and Wilson were "taking it one day at a time."