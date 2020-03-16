Warriors teammates told Peta Hiku to return to NZ for child's birth

Peta Hiku's teammates told him to go back to New Zealand.

The Warriors players encouraged Peta Hiku to go back to New Zealand in time to beat the New Zealand government's travel restrictions.

Hiku and Patrick Herbert flew back to New Zealand on Sunday afternoon, while the rest of the Warriors squad relocated to Kingscliff in New South Wales to prepare for Saturday's game against the Raiders on the Gold Coast.

It wasn't easy to leave his team-mates behind, but Hiku's partner is expecting a baby in a couple of weeks, while Herbert's partner has recently had a baby.

Hiku said he was torn over whether to stay or go, but in the end the other players made the decision for him.

READ MORE

* Smith calls for halt to NRL

* Warriors may quit season

* Warriors praised for Gold Coast move

* NRL to continue with round two

* Warriors pair fly home

* NRL want Warriors to stay in Aussie

"They made it easier, they were sort of pushing me away," Hiku said.

"They were telling me to go. I was sitting there frustrated, they could see it in me and I'm not that type of person to be frustrated about something.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Coronavirus: Warriors CEO Cameron George addresses the media

"Them knowing the situation, I put it out there in the group. They knew it was there and were like "Pet just go man".

"It sort of made my decision easier."

It was put to the players after the 20-0 loss to the Knights on Saturday whether they wanted to go home or stay in Australia for at least another week, which would mean they'd have to self isolate on return to New Zealand.

Warriors CEO Cameron George said some players had tears in their eyes when they told their families over the phone that they wouldn't be coming back and this hasn't been easy for anyone.

"For myself, it would have been a bit easier if I was on my own," Hiku said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Warriors CEO Cameron George returned to New Zealand on Sunday and had planned to go back to Australia in the week.

"I would have known where I wanted to be but I have a family and that's something I have to put first.

"Even with my partner, she was telling me to stay but then everything's changing day by day. It could be any hour or something.

"We didn't want that next thing you know, flights were cancelled or we weren't allowed to travel.

"We made a decision for me to be back here with her being pregnant and everything. We thought it would be the best decision for her."

One option which was being considered on Saturday night was for the Warriors players to return home on Sunday and then head back to Australia for the game against the Raiders later in the week.

As it turned out, that plan wouldn't have worked as Australia is since introduced a similar 14-day self isolation ruling.

It's going to be tough for the Warriors to prepare for this weekend's game against the Raiders, particularly as they've lost a starting centre and wing.

They are already without Gerard Beale, who hasn't yet recovered from splitting his kneecap last season.

Some of the players who were in the reserve grade NSW Cup team that also played in Newcastle on Saturday have remained in Australia, but the Warriors will be well below full strength for their round two game.

A question mark remains over what the Warriors will do after round two. At this point the team have only committed to remain in Australia for one more week.

The travel restrictions in New Zealand and Australia won't be lifted by then. So there are three possibilities for the Warriors.

Either they stay in Australia while their squad gradually gets depleted as players get injured or decide to return to their families, they pull out of this season's NRL, or the NRL does what increasingly seems the most sensible decision, which is to suspend the competition.