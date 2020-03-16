Coronavirus: Radio host Jay-Jay Feeney loses Danish family member to the virus

More FM DJ Jay-Jay Feeney has revealed she's lost a family member living in Denmark to coronavirus.

"It's funny how you take something more seriously when it personally affects you... My cousin in Denmark died of Coronavirus on Friday and his wife is in hospital with it. My mum is super upset about it, and it feels so close to home," she wrote in a statement via MediaWorks to the The New Zealand Herald.

"It's not a joke, it's not a beat up, it's a serious situation and we need to listen to the advice we are given from the government."

"I did not know him. My mum is in regular contact so she is upset. I just feel so sad for her and the rest of my family in Denmark. It really just hit home how serious the virus is," she said.

Feeney said her cousin was 68.

Denmark has only officially announced one death, an 81-year-old man.