Virus-related cancellations mount in Manawatū

The usually bustling Manfeild will fall quiet this weekend after the cancellation of the Central District Field Days (file photo).

Major events around Manawatū are being cancelled in light of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's call for all events of more than 500 people to be canned.

The move is part of efforts to halt the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Thousands of schoolchildren will miss out on a chance to take part in the Weet-Bix Kids Tryathlon series, and UCOL graduation is off, as is the Central District Field Days in Manfeild this weekend. A decision on the NZ Military Tattoo in April is yet to be made.

The loss of the field days is a blow to the rural sector. Scheduled to run from Friday to Sunday it would have included more than 600 stands and thousands of visitors, and event sales could have gained revenue of more than $40 million.

SUPPLIED The popular Palmerston North Weet-Bix Kids Tryathlon at Ongley Park has been cancelled (file photo).

"The event is deemed to be high risk due to the large number of people in close proximity; the possibility of exhibitors and attendees having recently returned from overseas; and importantly – the event being general admission, meaning it is difficult for authorities to trace anyone who may need to be monitored for Covid-19," says a statement from field days organisers, Stuff Events.

"Our immediate priority is the safe pack down of the event for all exhibitors and contractors currently on site. We are also in the process of contacting all exhibitors, ticket holders, suppliers and stakeholders with this announcement."

The tryathlon events in Palmerston North, Hibiscus Coast, New Plymouth and Bay of Islands have all been cancelled.

Palmerston North's event was due to be held on Wednesday.

Sanitarium New Zealand general manager Rob Scoines said it was not possible to reschedule. "We are very disappointed at not being able to hold the event, but the health of the community is our first priority and we need to follow the advice of health experts."

​Participants will get refunds.

Earlier on Monday the Palmerston North-hosted New Zealand AgriFood Week was put off indefinitely to help stop the spread of coronavirus, and UCOL graduation ceremonies have been cancelled.

Central Economic Development Agency chief executive Linda Stewart said with people coming from overseas and around New Zealand for the rural agrifood event, the "difficult" decision was the best course of action.

The events planned for this week are among many large events likely to be put off.

Ticket holders to headline events "perspective 2025" and "our food, our future" would be informed as soon as possible about proposed new dates.

CHRISTALL LOWE Plate of Origin is one of the casualties of the decision to postpone New Zealand AgriFood Week to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Palmerston North polytech UCOL has cancelled its graduation ceremonies, which were due to start on Tuesday, as a preventative measure.

UCOL's chief of operations Lyal French-Wright said: "We did not make this decision lightly. Celebrating our graduates' success is a key moment of our calendar."

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF UCOL graduation ceremonies have been called off as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 (file photo).

Sport Manawatū has postponed the Manawatū Sports Awards on Friday and the Everyone Active Festival, which was to start next week.

"The board wish to uphold the view of the Ministry of Health and hold the wellbeing of our community in the highest regard," Sport Manawatū said in a statement.

The national secondary school volleyball championships were due to start in Palmerston North on March 30, but Ardern's announcement makes their staging virtually impossible.

Manawatū's main winter sporting codes were playing a waiting game.

Netball Manawatū general manager Chris Gunn said he was waiting to see what happened and would discuss the situation at a Monday evening board meeting. Grading for the senior club competition starts on March 28 at Vautier Park, Palmerston North, a busy venue during the winter.

Hockey Manawatū general manager Neil Ulrich said there would be a meeting between regional hockey associations on Tuesday and they would wait for direction from the national body. Club hockey starts at the end of April.

Manawatū Rugby sent information to clubs saying it is a moving situation and the union would monitor guidelines daily.

The union advised people to maintain good hygiene and reminded people who were unwell to stay away.

NZ Transport Agency has cancelled public information sessions about Te Ahu a Turanga ,the Manawatū Hawke's Bay highway, in Pahīatua on Tuesday and Woodville on Wednesday.