No let up for share market investors as some stocks fall by 20%

It has been another day of carnage on the New Zealand and Australian sharemarkets as investors got their first chance to react to the requirement for travellers to both countries to self-isolate.

The NZX top-50 closed down 3.6 per cent despite Air New Zealand suspending trading in its share all day as it attempted to assess the impact of the Government's travel restrictions.

Auckland Airport plunged almost 21 per cent, knocking more than $1 billion off its market value alone.

Sky Television was also hard hit, down 22 per cent, as investors reacted to the suspension of Super Rugby and disruption to other sports events important to Sky Sports.

Spokeswoman Chris Major said the consequences of postponed and cancelled events were falling on everyone in the sports industry.

There was still sport being played and shown, including "strong domestic competitions" such as ANZ Premiership netball, Major said.

Sky was working with partners and other rights-holders to develop "the best possible package to deliver to customers during this extraordinary period of time", with more details likely to be provided next week, she said.

Health technology company Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was one of a small number of stocks to buck the trend as demand for its products increased as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Its shares closed up 9 per cent at $25.20 but are still off their record highs achieved last week.

Investors wiped nearly a third off Tourism Holding's share price.

Jeremy Simpson of Kiwi broker Hamilton Hindin Green said Tourism Holdings' strategy in the US was already unravelling before the virus, and it had taken on a lot of debt.

Blue chip retirement village stocks were also feeling some pain. Ryman fell 7 per cent to $10.85 and Summerset closed down 4 per cent to $5.70.

Other companies also suspended their guidance, with travel agency software firm Serko and hospitality operator Good Spirits Hospitality both announcing a reassessment of their outlooks.

Australian shares were faring worse, with the ASX200 index down 7.6 per cent by the time the New Zealand market closed.

Shares in Australia's top four banks were each down by 8 to 10 per cent.

AP A trader reacts to trading at the end of last week on the New York Stock Exchange. On Thursday, the stock market had its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987 on fears of coronavirus crisis.

​Xero shares were down just over 13 per cent and trading at less than A$70 for the first time since November.

The NZX50 is now at its lowest level since March last year and the ASX200 is at its lowest point since June 2016, wiping out more than three years' of investor profits.

Trading in Australian shares has been popular with many Kiwi investors, with online brokerages offering similar brokerage fees for Kiwi and Australian stocks.

Currency markets were quieter, with the Kiwi dollar little changed at US60.6 cents despite dipping below US60c very briefly.

The Kiwi dollar was also little changed against the Australian dollar at A98.1c.

The fall in the NZX came despite the Reserve Bank slashing the official cash rate by 75 basis points to 0.25 per cent in an unscheduled move that it decided to make over the weekend in the wake of the Government's travel restrictions.

The United States Federal Reserve also cut its rates by 1 per cent to close to zero, after having previously implemented a 50bp cut on March 3.

CNN reported that stock futures dropped 5 per cent on Sunday, US time, triggering an automatic stop and setting the scene for another grim trading session on Monday.

Simpson said the US appeared to be pricing-in a 5 to 6 per cent hit to its GDP (gross domestic product) over the next couple of years.