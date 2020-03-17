Coronavirus: 'World's strictest' rules not slowing down New Zealand airports

New border restrictions and manual passport checks haven't slowed down international airports, as the coronavirus pandemic sees fewer passengers arrive at the border.

New Zealand Customs shut off its eGates for all people arriving in New Zealand at 3am on Monday. All travellers now have their passports physically checked by a Customs officer.

The Government is also requiring travellers coming from everywhere but the Pacific self isolate for 14 days. This came into effect at 1am on Monday.

The travel restrictions have been described by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as the strictest in the world.

MICHAEL NG/GETTY IMAGES New border restrictions were rolled out Monday

The changes were expected to impact Auckland Airport - which sees the highest number of travellers - the hardest, Terry Brown, New Zealand Customs group manager border operations, said.

But things had been going smoothly across the country's five international airports since the changes came into effect, he said.

New arrivals will hear an announcement on the plane that they must fill out a health form on arrival.

Once off the plane, they are then met by public health officials who check the form and ask questions.

If they do declare they are ill they will be isolated for further scrutiny, with long-standing protocols set up for sick passengers, he said.

Passengers will then pick up their bags.

"People are able to gather their bags in serene surroundings before making the queue for the Ministry for Primary Industries' assessors.

"We are trying to maintain passenger experience while protecting the country," he said.

Passengers will then speak to another line of health officials.

Customs staff are protected with surgical masks and gloves.

"We are very focussed on staff welfare and social distancing.

"If there is a person with Covid-19 we do a tracing mechanism to see every interface with staff," he added.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF There has been a drop in the number of people arriving at New Zealand's border

Several thousand travellers had arrived after the 1am self-isolation deadline yesterday, Ministry of Health director-general of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said during a press conference on Monday.

But there had been a drop in the number of people flying in to New Zealand.

"In Auckland, usually on a Monday morning there would be around 2400 people and this morning [Monday] there was 1000 so there's already been a significant decline in the number of people arriving."

Bloomfield said there was a team at the airport monitoring tourists and their self isolation arrangements.

"We are questioning people before they get to immigration. They need to be able to demonstrate what their arrangements are [for self isolation]. We will facilitate them making arrangements," he said.

The travel restrictions will be reviewed in two weeks.