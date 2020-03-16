Dream cruise ends with Kiwi couple 'sitting at home, broke'

A New Zealand couple's trip of a lifetime has instead cost them $3000 in domestic flights after they left the cruise ship they were on and began self-isolating at home.

Hundreds of Kiwi passengers ditched the Celebrity Solstice in Dunedin on Sunday over fears they risked being stuck on the Sydney-bound vessel because of measures trying to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Were you on board? Get in touch at newstips@stuff.co.nz

Supplied Colleen and Tim Ellery's trip of a lifetime ended early due to coronavirus concerns.

That included Colleen and Tim Ellery, who had saved for their "trip of a lifetime" over the last three years.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Cruise ship passenger in Akaroa tests negative, company says

* Coronavirus: Canterbury DHB rules out using old Princess Margaret Hospital if more space required

* Coronavirus: Thousands aboard cruise ship with Kiwi crew to disembark at US port

Instead of finishing the cruise and seeing Milford Sound, Sydney Harbour, and their daughter and grandchildren, they had to fork out almost $3000 in flights to get home to Tauranga from Dunedin.

Supplied Cruise ship passengers queue for shuttles in Dunedin after deciding to end their voyage to avoid having to self-isolate after the ship goes to Australia.

Colleen Ellery said she would have liked to continue on the voyage and still have a week with their family, but the mandatory two weeks in self-isolation afterwards made them reconsider.

They were unsure what the rules were because they boarded the vessel in Auckland and had not left the country. They had been unable to contact health authorities to clarify.

A call to Healthline was instead answered by a person from Work and Income, who knew nothing.

No-one on the vessel was ill so they thought they could hire a rental car and see some of the South Island on their way home, but all of the vehicles in Dunedin were already booked.

They had to book flights via Auckland to get home, but delays getting off the cruise ship in Dunedin meant they missed their first flights, which cost $1200 for both of them.

They had to book new flights, which cost about $1500.

Supplied Azamara Journey on the left, Celebrity Solstice on the right.

Efforts to contact the airline to explain their predicament were unsuccessful.

"We are sitting at home broke," Ellery said.

She praised the "amazing" Celebrity Solstice crew.

HAMISH McNEILLY/STUFF The Celebrity Solstice cruise ship docked in Port Chalmers, Dunedin, on February 23, 2017.

"You couldn't walk 50 feet without people squirting hand sanitiser in your hand ... but when we got off the cruise ship, we never saw any hand sanitiser again until we got home."

A tour guide said one or two people with a suitcase would normally disembark at Port Otago, but on Sunday there were "hundreds".

Many of those passengers were taken straight to the airport or to city hotels, he said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff International arrivals talk about how inconvenient and confusing the mandatory self-isolation is for them.

Dunedin i-SITE manager Louise van de Vlierd said Sunday was extremely busy as the team helped look after New Zealanders from the cruise ship.

The passengers were tolerant and understanding, and all were looking forward to getting home, she said.

"We are all in this."

New Zealand Customs Service Northern Ports manager Mark O'Toole confirmed 360 passengers from the Celebrity Solstice disembarked in Dunedin on Sunday.

"As far as Customs is aware, the passengers that disembarked in Dunedin did so voluntarily to avoid self-isolation rules that would have applied when entering Australia."

The passengers joined the voyage in Auckland – before cruise ships were banned from docking at New Zealand ports – so no passengers were required to self-isolate or be seen by Customs, he said.

The ship was one of several to be turned away after New Zealand's ports were closed to cruise ships, though there were no medical concerns on the vessel.

Celebrity Cruises, which operate the vessel, had given a 50 per cent credit to all guests who voluntarily disembarked in Dunedin, a spokeswoman said.

"We regret the inconvenience this has caused for our guests, and we're working diligently to assist in any way necessary to make things right," she said.

Port Otago chief executive Kevin Winders said "our team handled it well".

All cruise ships not already in New Zealand waters were denied entry into the country from 1am on Monday.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced everyone arriving in the country would have to self isolate for 14 days, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Celebrity Solstice's voyage effectively marked the end of Dunedin's cruise ship season, with 10 bookings cancelled including the Radiance of the Seas on Wednesday.

Meanwhile in Wellington, passengers aboard the Le Laperouse had the remainder of their trip around New Zealand cancelled and all passengers were told to get off the ship.