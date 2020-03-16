Coronavirus: New Plymouth primary schools to discuss possible closures

New Plymouth primary school principals are having an urgent meeting on Wednesday to discuss a potential temporary closure due to coronavirus.

Eight case of Covid-19 have now been confirmed in New Zealand, with the virus now in Auckland, Wellington and Queenstown.

While no cases have been confirmed in Taranaki, primary schools are preparing to close if necessary.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff International arrivals talk about how inconvenient and confusing the mandatory self-isolation is for them.

Paul Johnson, principal of Central School and representative for Taranaki on the New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) Te Riu Roa Principals Council, said schools were following advice from the Ministry of Education (MOE).

"We have, here in New Plymouth, an urgent meeting Wednesday morning looking at that very thing, about schools' individual preparedness and how can we continue education security for our kids," he said.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Central School principal Paul Johnson is preparing his students and teachers to begin working from home.

Johnson was unsure if, and for how long, schools would need to close should coronavirus be confirmed in Taranaki.

"We are all very busy at the moment making sure we have something in place so if we do get instructed we can continue some form of education."

They were looking at a "predominantly digital" form of education, and adjustments would be made for students without access to internet or technology.

He also encouraged parents to read with their young children.

Katrina Casey, deputy secretary sector enablement and support for the MOE, said they were planning for temporary school closures should the need arise.

"Over the next two days, we are contacting all schools and kura to understand what support they or their students will need in this situation.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Katrina Casey of the Ministry of Education said they were monitoring the situation and will close schools if the need arises.

"We are in a position to respond quickly.

"The situation is constantly changing, and we are updating schools, kura and early learning services as soon as new information comes to hand."

Dawn Osman, acting chief executive of Kindergarten Taranaki, said they were continuing to monitor the advice from the MOE, the government and the Ministry of Health.

"Kindergartens are being vigilant with hygiene practices and staff and children who are feeling unwell are being urged to keep themselves and others safe by staying home," she said.

Francis Douglas Memorial College principal Martin Chamberlain said the school, which has around 800 year 7-13 boys, is preparing to set up students to work from home on computers.

Boarders would also be sent home, but teachers would be able to visit the classroom if they needed to.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF FDMC principal Martin Chamberlain said the college would send home boarders and all students would do online work if there was a closure.

School activities were continuing as usual, but Chamberlain said an upcoming gala would likely be postponed as a precaution.

However, he hoped they'd get through the term unscathed.

"Schools might squeeze through the next three weeks before the epidemic gets much foothold in New Zealand."