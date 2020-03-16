Coronavirus: Public tours cancelled as Parliament implements pandemic plan

Public tours of Parliament will be cancelled until further as officials ramp up efforts to help limit the spread of coronavirus on the precinct .

The move is part of its pandemic plan, which Speaker Trevor Mallard revealed to Stuff earlier this month.

At the time he said Parliament was ready for a Covid-19 pandemic and had stocked up early on face masks and hand sanitiser, developing a plan for the worst case scenario.

Parliamentary Service chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero said school visits would also be cancelled from March 23 until further notice.

Parliament's cafe Copperfield's would also be closed to all members of the public unless they are accompanied by a staff member or MP.

The public gallery and select committee meetings would remain open to the general public, subject to ongoing review. There would also be a deep clean of the chamber, galleries and select committee rooms once a week, in addition to the regular cleaning they receive.

At this stage, events may continue to be held at Parliament but Parliamentary Service was closely following guidance from the Ministry of Health, he said.

Other measures to help protect users of the precinct included extra cleaning of all bathrooms and regular sanitations of surfaces in public spaces, particularly reception desks.

CAMERON BURNELL/STUFF Covid-19 pandemic preparations for Parliament got underway "early" when concerns about the virus first hit. The precinct was stocked with face masks and hand sanitiser and a pandemic plan was being developed for the worst case scenario.

A dedicated person would also continually circulate the precinct cleaning the high touch surfaces, with an emphasis on the public spaces, he said.

Meanwhile, Press Gallery journalists will be observing "social distancing" from MPs, with Prime Minister Jacinda Arden shifting her pre-Caucus and Question Time press conferences. The aim will be to reduce unnecessary close contact.

A number of MPs are going into self-isolation after being overseas, including Minister Nanaia Mahuta, NZ First MP Tracey Martin, Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick and National MPs Chris Bishop and Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi.

Parliament had been following instructions from the director general of health, minister of health and the prime minister on the right thing to do now and if the number of Covid-19 cases increased in New Zealand, Mallard said.

"We just have to make sure that we're ready to make the changes here when and if they say it's appropriate."

If advised, there were a number of actions that could easily be undertaken to prevent large numbers of people congregating, he said.

Mallard believed the House should sit because if serious issues arose, Parliament would need the ability to legislate.

"I think there's an accountability thing. Even if it's only five ministers or five Opposition, you have the questions asked and answered. I think this is something which is quite important ... the public would expect an accountability mechanism still to be in place."

It would be a big call to reduce the number of MPs attending in Wellington but arrangements could be made so there would be fewer ministers and members in the House.

"You can have proxy votes for up to 25 per cent of the House at any one time ... if the meetings of parliament should be much smaller and people don't travel as much, you could actually run the parliament, for a short term, with 10 to 12 members."

With agreement of the business committee, an adjustment could be made to proxy voting arrangements, he said.

MPs were also younger than they used to be and international evidence appeared to show those who were older were more at risk and could be absent, he said.

Select committees could continue because technology already allowed for them to be broadcast and video-linked for evidence and submissions.

The rules could also be changed to allow for them to be held remotely, with MPs in different locations.

During the past year parliamentary services had been working a lot on business continuity planning for security scenarios and natural disasters.

Part of that had been identifying groups of staff who are absolutely core to the essential running of parliament and identifying those who could work remotely.

This could be enacted to ensure there were fewer staff around the building.

Once a pandemic was announced, Mallard said he would set the wheels in motion, working with the director general of health, Leader of the House and shadow leader of the House.

"You'd keep on consulting because you'd want it to be an agreement and not imposed," he said.

Its pandemic plan would continue to evolve with the situation in New Zealand and all actions taken in Parliament's precinct would be guided by science and the Ministry of Health, he said.

The chief executive of the parliamentary service was currently involved in numerous daily phone calls with other chief executives and Mallard.

Last week the World Health Organisation declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic - but emphasised that it was not too late for countries to act.

Since then the New Zealand Government has stepped up restrictions and put new measures in place to combat the spread of coronavirus that includes a required every person entering New Zealand from anywhere in the world - excluding the Pacific - to self isolate for 14 days.

Public events that are held indoors or attract tightly-packed crowds may also be cancelled under incoming advice from the Government.