Coronavirus: Wet wipes blocking Queenstown pipes amid coronavirus fears

A case of coronavirus was confirmed in Queenstown on Sunday.

Pipes and sewers are taking a hammering after an increase in wet wipes being flushed down toilets.

Councils around New Zealand are pleading for residents to stop flushing the wipes, as they blocked pipes, causing overflows.

Queenstown Lakes District Council general manager for property and infrastructure Peter Hansby said people should only put three things down the toilet - poo, pee and paper.

123rf Flushed wet wipes are causing ongoing problems for Queenstown's sewage system in the wake of coronavirus (file photo).

"Our contractors are reporting a large increase in the number of wet wipes found in the district's wastewater networks in recent weeks," Hansby said in a statement.

Antibacterial wipes were in hot demand as people take extra hygiene precautions in light of concerns about COVID-19, Hansby said.

SUPPLIED/WATERCARE Wet wipes flushed down toilets are being blamed for blockages at waste water plants around New Zealand, including in Auckland.

"While many of these products say they can be flushed, that is simply not the case.

"The best approach is to keep a small bin next to your toilet to dispose of anything that isn't one of the three P's, that's poo, pee or paper. Putting anything else down the toilet will ultimately cause blockages in the network and repairing these come at an unnecessary cost to the ratepayer."

Hansby said contractors had responded to two minor overflows in recent weeks, caused directly by wet wipes blocking the pipes.

"We all have a part to play in protecting our environment and keeping the three waters infrastructure running smoothly. These blockages and overflows can be avoided if we all do the right thing," he said.

The council would soon offer local hotels and tourist attractions posters to display in bathrooms to help educate visitors about what is safe to flush down the toilet.

Wet wipe use had also increased in Auckland, with the wipes becoming stuck in the pipes at the Pukekohe Wastewater Treatment Plant last weekend.

Staff had to enter the pipes to clear them, Pukekohe waste plant technician Alain Sayers told 1 News.

A Watercare spokeswoman told Stuff it was possible people were using wet wipes instead of toilet paper, as shops were selling out of toilet paper due to coronavirus fears.

The first case of coronavirus in the South Island was confirmed on Sunday, with a Danish woman in her 30s testing positive in Queenstown.

She travelled from Auckland to Christchurch by plane on March 10, then took a private rental car to the resort town.