Cancellations coming thick and fast for some tourist operators

Fiordland tourism operators are keenly waiting for the Government to announce a stimulus package as the industry takes a dive in bookings on the back of Covid-19.

Fiordland Trips and Tramps owner Steve Norris said the reality of the Covid-19 travel restrictions were setting in.

"Cancellations [are] now coming in thick and fast," Norris said.

The tourism industry would be hitting hard times, he said.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Jitters over long haul flights hit all major travel markets

* Coronavirus impact felt in the south

* Great South offers support to Southland businesses affected by coronavirus

Operators were keenly waiting for a Government stimulus announcement expected on Tuesday.

MEGAN GRAHAM/Supplied Fiordland Trips and Tramps owner Steve Norris is worried about the downturn in tourism.

Destination Fiordland manager Madeleine Peacock said tourism numbers were well down, "if not non-existent".

The extent of travel restrictions are still not clear, and because international tourists spend on average 13-21 days in New Zealand, a two week self-isolation period may hurt the industry.

At present, New Zealand has eight confirmed cases and two suspected cases.

Great South chief executive Graham Budd said it was early too outline which measures businesses would take in response to the downturn.

Fiordland, Te Anau and Milford are likely to be the most affected by a drop in international bookings in the lower south, as they are regarded as premiere destinations.

Budd believes a "silver-lining" might be a boost in the domestic tourism market, given the travel restrictions in place overseas.

Great South is now planning campaigns to encourage New Zealanders to explore their own "neck of the woods".

The cruise ship Silver Muse that was expected to dock in Bluff on March 23 has been cancelled.

The Relay for Life event that was planned for Saturday has also been cancelled.

Southland Sharks management have confirmed that its coach Rob Beveridge, who is set to arrive on Thursday, will spend 14 days in self-isolation as will Australian imports Jarrad Weeks and Sunday Dech who are scheduled to arrive on March 23.

The Queenstown District Council has helped find three houses where a Danish woman with coronavirus and her fellow travellers can self-isolate.

Invercargill-based wedding celebrant Megan McKenzie has had two cancellations and said additional postponements, on top of the already delayed ceremonies, were likely.

A wedding scheduled for next Friday in Queenstown was cancelled and a couple from the United Kingdom also called off their ceremony, which was booked for April 17.

The uncertainty would have a ripple effect, as people who were no longer coming for weddings would not be booking accommodation, rental cars or be spending their money in New Zealand, she said.

Otago Southland Employers' Association chief executive officer Virginia Nicholls wants the minimum wage increase, scheduled for April 2020, to be pushed back six months.

Businesses were facing a double whammy with the wage increase and coronavirus fallout, she said.

"Some businesses in the tourism sector who have been directly affected, are talking with their employees around using annual leave, a reduced working week and some are considering restructures and redundancy.

"There are concerns that some small and medium sized businesses may not have enough resilience to withstand the reduction in income."

Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand's Southland Local Leadership Committee chair, James Harvey, agreed tourism would bear the brunt.

He said China was beginning to open up to trade imports, but the global uncertainty was proving troublesome.

"Getting stuff out of the country is a mission," Harvey said.

Harvey was hopeful a government announcement expected on Tuesday would provide wage subsidies for tourism, fishing and forestry.

He had never seen such uncertainty.

"It's something not a lot of people have seen in their lifetimes," he said.