Coronavirus: NZ Post couriers to keep their distance

New Zealand Post couriers will now keep their distance when delivering parcels to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

New Zealand now has eight confirmed cases of Covid-19, and the Government has introduced some of the toughest border restrictions in the world to try to limit the pandemic in this country.

NZ Post was focusing on keeping its workers safe while maintaining its delivery services, said NZ Post CEO David Walsh.

"While the overall risk of transmission of any virus is very low in our day to day business operations, it's the right thing to do to limit close physical contact with others during this time. This is consistent with the Government's advice," Walsh said.

Mail delivery will continue as normal.

For the delivery of parcels requiring a signature, NZ Post couriers (including CourierPost, Pace and Rural Delivery) will knock on the door as usual and step back two metres, or as far back as safe, Walsh said.

They will wait for the occupant to come to the door, ask for the recipients' name and leave the parcel in a sensible place for the customer to pick up when the driver leaves.

If no one comes to the door, they will leave a card and return the item to depot as normal.

For parcels not needing a signature, NZ Post couriers will knock on the door as usual and keep two metres' distance. If no-one answers the door, they will leave the item in a safe place or take it back to the depot if there is no safe place.

For other services, NZ Post will try to minimise physical contact as much as possible.

The changes come into effect from Monday, and will be reviewed regularly, Walsh said.